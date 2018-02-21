The Second Annual CARE SCV at College of the Canyons Today’s Cancer – Current Trends and Treatment Innovations
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is pleased to present the CARE SCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo on Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the College of the Canyons campus in Valencia.
This free event will begin with a keynote address by Dr. Nimit Sudan from UCLA Health, followed by breakout sessions led by cancer experts on:
• Skin Cancer – What You Need to Know
• Immunotherapy – Boosting the Body to Fight
• Men’s Health – Developments in Detection and Treatments
• Nutrition – Integrative Wellness
The final session of the day will be an informative panel discussion moderated by broadcast journalist Bella Shaw. Panel members will include physicians and a cancer nurse navigator. Members of the audience will have opportunities to ask questions of the panel.
There will also be booths onsite throughout the morning, allowing attendees to learn about resources and supportive services available in the Santa Clarita community.
Admission and parking are free. Advance registration is required for the breakout sessions, as space is limited. A free continental breakfast will be provided.
To sign up and register for your preferred breakout session, please visit www.henrymayo.com/CARESCV2018 or call 661-200-1311.
