The Second Annual CARE SCV at College of the Canyons Today’s Cancer – Current Trends and Treatment Innovations

by | Feb 21, 2018 | Community

 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is pleased to present the CARE SCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo on Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the College of the Canyons campus in Valencia.
This free event will begin with a keynote address by Dr. Nimit Sudan from UCLA Health, followed by breakout sessions led by cancer experts on:
• Skin Cancer – What You Need to Know
• Immunotherapy – Boosting the Body to Fight
• Men’s Health – Developments in Detection and Treatments
• Nutrition – Integrative Wellness
The final session of the day will be an informative panel discussion moderated by broadcast journalist Bella Shaw. Panel members will include physicians and a cancer nurse navigator. Members of the audience will have opportunities to ask questions of the panel.
There will also be booths onsite throughout the morning, allowing attendees to learn about resources and supportive services available in the Santa Clarita community.
Admission and parking are free. Advance registration is required for the breakout sessions, as space is limited. A free continental breakfast will be provided.
To sign up and register for your preferred breakout session, please visit www.henrymayo.com/CARESCV2018 or call 661-200-1311.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US