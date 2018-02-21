The Wine Affair – “Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds” is Coming to Town Center Drive!

The Wine Affair, brought to you by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, celebrates their 10th Anniversary on Sunday, April 15th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Town Center Drive. What better way to relax after getting your taxes done!

The Wine Affair will offer attendees the opportunity to sample wonderful wines, robust beers, along with excellent food and live music from the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas. This year’s event aims to create a memorable experience, something the Santa Clarita Valley community will continue to look forward to year after year. A portion of the proceeds will assist us in continuing to fund our programs and to deliver our mission of helping women and girls globally and in our community.

We are so very grateful for the generosity and support of our wonderful sponsors. Our Title Sponsor – Advanced Audiology; Platinum Sponsors – Sand Canyon Country Club and The Waschak Family; Crystal Sponsors – KHTS Hometown Station AM 1220, Sebastian Velona Foundation, and The Magazine of Santa Clarita; Vintner Sponsor – Jerry & Ellen Jacobson and The Santa Clarita Valley Signal; our Barrel Sponsors – Aida & Bruce Weinstein, California Bank & Trust, Kim Kurowski of A1 Party, 9Round Fitness, New York Life Insurance Company, Pam Ingram of ReMax of Santa Clarita, Thrivent Financial, Valencia Acura, and Valerie Gausche of Rodan & Fields. Last, but not least, QM Design Group as our In-Kind Sponsor. We thank you so very much!

We are also pleased to announce our participants to date and thank them for their generosity and support. Our venues will include Entourage Hair Studio and RoMa Jewelers as our VIP venues, Blo-Out Lounge, Saddle Ranch Chop House, Salt Creek Grille, Sisley Italian Kitchen, and Urban Home. Attendees will also enjoy the food from Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oaks Grille @ Tournament Players Club, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Salt Creek Grille, Saddle Ranch Chop House, Sisley Italian Kitchen and Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company. Wine and beer to be provided by Fireman’s Brew, Hoi Polloi, Mystic Hills Winery, Oaks Grille @ Tournament Players Club, Pagter Brothers Winery, Pinot’s Palette, Reyes Winery, Salt Creek Grille, and Sisley Italian Kitchen. Lastly, you will be able to enjoy the sounds of Eliot Witherspoon, GRIT, Meridian, Pat Nason, Soul Purpose and Vento Sur.

This year’s event will be amazing; you won’t want to miss it! Advanced tickets are $60, Day of the Event general admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $110. You can purchase your tickets online at www.thewineaffair.org. We hope to see you there!

For more information please visit our website (www.sigscv.org) or contact our Wine Affair Chairs Valerie Gausche (661-645-0719/vgausche@icloud.com) and/or Aida Weinstein (661-713-2656/aidaweinstein@socal.rr.com).

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie