The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

by | Feb 21, 2018 | Community

Coming soon to Santa Clarita – The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event to be held at West Ranch High School on Monday, March 19th at 7 p.m.
The most sought-after big band in the world will take the stage with Bandleader Nick Hilscher at the helm, performing beloved hits from their extensive library which includes In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade and Pennsylvania 6-5000.
Hosted by West Ranch High School’s music program, the concert will be an event for all ages and offers the chance to experience history, enjoy the magical melodies and walk away knowing you’re supporting a new generation of talented musicians in the process.
Monday, March 19, 2018, 7 p.m. – West Ranch High School Theater
26255 Valencia Blvd. Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
$25 – Seniors/Students/Military • $30 – General • $35 – Premium Seating
Prices increase by $5 at the door the day of the event
Tickets available at locations below, online: www.westranchmusic.com or call 661-222-1220, Ext. 645. Established in 2005, West Ranch High School’s music programs offer a multitude of opportunities to the next generation of up-and-coming musicians. With an emphasis on teaching technique and repertoire, directors Jason Marshall and Brian Leff consistently lead the award-winning bands, jazz ensembles and orchestras to excellence.
About the World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra:
The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. 

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US