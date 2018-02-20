Waxing Versus Threading or Shaving
I often get asked about new products or certain procedures that my clients hear about in everyday life. Recently I had a client ask me about waxing and if it causes sagging in the skin. To that question I can say, no it doesn’t cause sagging, if anything, it stimulates blood flow and exfoliates the skin every time. Waxing lasts longer and over time it can thin out your hair. It also tames the hair, so it grows in one direction. Shaving doesn’t remove hair from its roots, nor does it last, most people shave every two to three days for smooth skin. Threading is very similar to shaving, it breaks the hair rather than pulling it from the root. I prefer to use wax for sensitive skin and can guarantee that you are in good hands at Spa Privé.
Another question I often get asked refers to micro dermabrasion. In my 18-career of being an esthetician I have never had an interest in performing micro dermabrasion on my clients. Personally, I don’t believe in sanding of the skin. It’s something I prefer to discuss in person. I do respect everyone’s right to believe in products and services they choose. I believe as estheticians can accomplish so much with exfoliating treatments along with preserving the skin and its structure.
I would love to speak with you more about it in person at your initial consultation. Give us a call today at Spa Privé and ask for Deena. I would be happy to discuss your skin regime to see where your concerns are, so we can develop the right program for you.
Spa Privé is located at 22800 Lyons Avenue, Suite 100 in Newhall. For more information, please call 661-259-9160 and visit www.SpaPrive.com.
