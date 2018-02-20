You Get What You Pay for (Usually)
I’ll admit that I’m a bargain shopper. I hate to pay more for anything than what it is worth. I am also a person who appreciates quality and don’t like to settle for anything but the best. For example, I know that some brand name clothes are good quality because of past experience with a particular brand or manufacturer. I also know what constitutes good workmanship and what is poorly made from experience. I can usually find great bargains, but there have been times when I have purchased something at a so-called bargain, but found that it fell apart after one or two washings.
So, what’s my point? What does this have to do with spas and med spas? Simple, you usually get what you pay for. If you are used to paying only bargain prices for the sake of the price, then you might never experience true quality. The factors that constitute quality in a service industry boil down to just that service. How do you know when you are receiving the highest quality services? You might not know how to figure that out, but if you are consistently basing your choices on price alone, you are not ever going to be able to tell the best from the mediocre or the poor.
The opposite also applies. You may be paying too much for services based on the manner in which the facility is marketed. In this case, you never get what you pay for. You should pay very careful attention to certain details when choosing a spa. A few of those are; do you feel comfortable from the moment that you walk in? Are you asked to fill in some basic health information before you are treated? Does the spa keep records of your visits in order to track progress and keep the quality of your treatments consistent? Do the people who work in the spa, from the front desk to the technician, seem to care about you, the quality of your services and your satisfaction with them? Do you receive helpful information and free samples of products in order to achieve a high level of results? There are many more, but those are the most important
