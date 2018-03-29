45th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic

The 45th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held this year on May 12th at Valencia Country Club.

The event, which ends with a dinner and live and silent auctions, supports lifesaving emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley. The tournament, its message and its support of emergency care are stronger because of the generosity of our sponsors. This signature event raised more than $374,000 in 2017 for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo, and the hospital Foundation is looking forward to doing it again in 2018.

“This event is not only one of the best charity golf tournaments in Southern California but also such an important fundraiser for Emergency Services at the hospital,” said Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director of Emergency Services.

The Foundation is pleased to announce the following event sponsors:

Title Sponsor- Frontier Toyota

Presenting Sponsor- Sodexo

Media Sponsor- The Magazine of Santa Clarita

Dinner Sponsor- Ullman Foundation

Auction Sponsor- Comfort Keepers In-Home Care

Awards Sponsor- Ziegler

Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor – Sharpe Interior Systems

Major Sponsors- Bernards, Facey Medical Group and Scorpion

For information on this year’s tournament, please contact Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler at 661-200-1202 or email cheslerlf@henrymayo.com. Volunteers are needed for this event. Many opportunities are still available. Call Patty at 661-200-1200, Option 1, or email her at talumassp@henrymayo.com. See you on the greens at Valencia Country Club!

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 238- bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast imaging center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Currently under construction is a new patient tower that will provide up to 142 additional patient beds. It’s scheduled to be open for public use in 2019. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit www.henrymayo.com or call 661-200-2000.