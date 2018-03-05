5th Annual Grill Master Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association (SCVEA) is proud to announce it will be hosting the 5th Annual Grill Master event at Wolf Creek Brewery on April 28, 2018 with proceeds benefiting The Youth Project.
In 2016 the SCVEA spearheaded the fundraising and planning of this event and they raised close to $16,000 to support their charity of choice, The Youth Project. This year they opened the challenge to invite eight grillers, all competing for the title of “Grill Master”.
“The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association is proud to get behind such a worthwhile cause. For the last few years we have focused our efforts on helping this organization; I am grateful that my colleagues see the same value in the Youth Project that Jim and I do,” shared Anita Lombardi, owner of Federal Escrow Inc., and Youth Project Board Member.
“As an executive director there is nothing I love more than hearing someone say ‘Hey, we want to host a charity event for your organization, all you have to do is show up!’ The support and excitement around this event has been tremendous and I am so appreciative. It gets bigger and better every year!” says Kim Goldman, Executive Director,The Youth Project
Music will be provided by DJ TY, as guests enjoy a hearty plate of food with award winning chicken and trip tip and amazing items for bid in the silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Event goers will vote for their favorite food and title of ‘Grill Master’ will be determined by a panel of judges. Beer and Wine for purchase, with a portion of proceeds going to the Youth Project. It will be a day for the whole family to enjoy.
“Anita and I are honored to support Kim and The Youth Project and all of the good work they do for the Santa Clarita Community. It’s very rewarding to be able to give back.” Jim Lombardi, owner of Federal Escrow Inc., and Youth Project Board Member.
ABOUT FUND RAISER
EVENT: Grill Master Challenge
DATE: Saturday, April 28, 2018
TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00pm
LOCATION: Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, CA 91355
Tickets and Sponsorships available. $20 prior to event or $25 at the door.
Contact Anita/Jim Lombardi 661.222.3132 or purchase online www.HelpNotHassle.org
