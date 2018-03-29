A Note From the Publishers – April 2018

Congratulations to the Child & Family Center on their 30th annual Taste of the Town event slated for Sunday, May 6. We are pleased to feature event chairs Ginger LeVang and Marcy James on our cover this month. The popular Diamond Drop, sponsored by Classic Designs Jewelry, is back again this year, along with Mark LeVang, who will be providing live entertainment. Once again, there will be a fabulous array of both silent and live auctions including a raffle for a $5,000 Princess Cruise. Bring your appetite and be ready for a really good time! While browsing the Community Section you’ll notice there is a wealth of upcoming social events.

On April 15, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV are pleased to invite you to The Wine Affair. Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds on Town Center Drive from 2:00-6:00 pm.

Enjoy the sights, sounds and swagger on April 21 when the City of Santa Clarita kicks off The Cowboy Festival, great food, performers and vendors. Fun for the entire family, see the full story on page 15.

Coming in May, if you are looking for a movie night out, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita invites you to Lunafest, a film festival of screening made by, for and about women. Mothers, daughters, sisters and friends will gather on May 3 at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall for a night of laughter and tears, shared with those closest to you.

Also in May, if you love fine wines and dining under the stars, get your tickets for Wine on the Roof … Dine on the Roof a fabulous evening that will benefit the Wish Foundation, more details from Eve Bushman one of the co-chairs can be found on page 15.

In addition to events, we are happy to announce the results of our cutest pet contest. Thank you for submitting your beautiful pet photographs, we received over 150 a selection of which you can view on page 76.

This issue is full of Guides to help you find the services you need for the season. Visit our Ka’ching! CPA Guide for your last chance at superior tax services – don’t miss out on last-minute help from these experts. Our Beauty Guide has a little something for everyone – whether you’re looking for skin and body care, weight loss services, hair stylists or more. For those special furry friends in your life, take a look at our All About Pets Directory; we’ve got information about services you may not even have known were available in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Speaking of hidden gems, we’ve got one coming for you next month with our annual Old Town Newhall Section, which also will be printed as a separate tab and distributed throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. This guide will feature many of the businesses you love in Old Town Newhall and some of the ones you may not have yet discovered. If you’re an Old Town Newhall business and want to know more about getting on our July cover, please give us a call at 661-294-4444 ext 113.

Spring is abuzz with the changing weather and seasons – but also our newest issue of élite Magazine! If you haven’t read our April/May issue yet, be sure to take a look. On our cover, we feature Roger Seaver, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital who recently announced that our hospital is now 4 Star rated, what an amazine accomplishment! We have also featured many medical professionals who are winners of our 1st Annual élite Ultimate Medical Awards. With lots more stories on interesting local people and organizations. You won’t read about them anywhere else other than élite Magazine!

Can’t get enough élite? Be sure to vote for your favorite restaurants in our Ultimate Dining Awards, live now on www.scvelitemagazine.com. Only your votes will determine the best eateries in the SCV!

Wishing our readers a very Happy Easter and Passover!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi