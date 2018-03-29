Announcing Arts Run Santa Clarita

New Global Adventures, LLC. is proud to announce a new collaboration with Arts for Santa Clarita to bring Southern California a creative and fun new run/walk the Arts Run Santa Clarita. Experience live music, singing, painting, dance, acting, and more art activities while you run or walk a 10K, 5K, or Kids Dash through beautiful Santa Clarita, California on April 21.

“Participating in arts has a physical effect on your body which is beneficial to you.” —Stephanie O’Connor

Set on the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek trails in Santa Clarita, this run/walk is designed to create awareness, education, and advocacy for the arts, fundraising for local arts in the community and combined to promote engagement with arts and a healthy activity through a run or walk. Bring your friends and family, get the kids involved, and get ready to have fun, be creative, and get healthy at the Arts Run Santa Clarita.

Registration is now open at www.SCVArtsRun.org or on the popular Active.com race network. Race day is Saturday, April 21, the race will start and finish at the Valencia Heritage Park in the heart of Santa Clarita at 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Participant check-in will begin at 6 a.m., the race starts at 8 a.m. See website for full event details.

“The arts run is about bringing our community together to raise money for the arts across all the art disciplines, like all the colors of a pallet that come together to make one big picture for the Santa Clarita Valley.” —David Stears

Arts Run Santa Clarita is currently seeking media press, sponsorship and partner support. For businesses that want to grow and reach a targeted and affluent audience by having their business, brand, or products represented at this event, while supporting the local arts, please send inquiries to run@scvartsrun.org.

This event is brought to you through the collaboration of Arts for Santa Clarita and New Global Adventures, the latter are creators of popular Southern California races such as the iconic SPACEROCK Trail Race (www.spacerocktrailrace.com) at Vasquez Rocks, the Sugar Daddy Half Marathon (www.sugardaddymarathon.com) on Father’s Day weekend in Santa Clarita, CA, one of the best trail races, the VALENCIA Trail Race (www.valenciatrailrace.com) in Valencia, CA, and Grit OCR (gritocr.com) a premier obstacle course race in Santa Clarita, CA.

We believe it is important to give back to the world. Our events focus on giving runners an amazing race experience, by running this race you are supporting Arts for Santa Clarita and raising awareness for the arts in general.

Arts for Santa Clarita (www.artsforsantaclarita.org), formed in 2017, whose mission is to enrich the Santa Clarita community through the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy. Its first priority is to support the creation of a local Arts and Cultural Center.

New Global Adventures (www.newglobaladventures.com) formed in 2014, based in Southern California, is a global service of software, media and event entertainment company dedicated to making great experiences for the athletic and running industry around the world. We are creative folks who enjoy being healthy and sharing great experiences. Elevate your experience by participating in one of our races either as a runner or volunteer to discover an awesome race experience.

For more information, please visit www.SCVArtsRun.org.