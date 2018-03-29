Announcing Arts Run Santa Clarita
New Global Adventures, LLC. is proud to announce a new collaboration with Arts for Santa Clarita to bring Southern California a creative and fun new run/walk the Arts Run Santa Clarita. Experience live music, singing, painting, dance, acting, and more art activities while you run or walk a 10K, 5K, or Kids Dash through beautiful Santa Clarita, California on April 21.
“Participating in arts has a physical effect on your body which is beneficial to you.” —Stephanie O’Connor
Set on the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek trails in Santa Clarita, this run/walk is designed to create awareness, education, and advocacy for the arts, fundraising for local arts in the community and combined to promote engagement with arts and a healthy activity through a run or walk. Bring your friends and family, get the kids involved, and get ready to have fun, be creative, and get healthy at the Arts Run Santa Clarita.
Registration is now open at www.SCVArtsRun.org or on the popular Active.com race network. Race day is Saturday, April 21, the race will start and finish at the Valencia Heritage Park in the heart of Santa Clarita at 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Participant check-in will begin at 6 a.m., the race starts at 8 a.m. See website for full event details.
“The arts run is about bringing our community together to raise money for the arts across all the art disciplines, like all the colors of a pallet that come together to make one big picture for the Santa Clarita Valley.” —David Stears
Arts Run Santa Clarita is currently seeking media press, sponsorship and partner support. For businesses that want to grow and reach a targeted and affluent audience by having their business, brand, or products represented at this event, while supporting the local arts, please send inquiries to run@scvartsrun.org.
This event is brought to you through the collaboration of Arts for Santa Clarita and New Global Adventures, the latter are creators of popular Southern California races such as the iconic SPACEROCK Trail Race (www.spacerocktrailrace.com) at Vasquez Rocks, the Sugar Daddy Half Marathon (www.sugardaddymarathon.com) on Father’s Day weekend in Santa Clarita, CA, one of the best trail races, the VALENCIA Trail Race (www.valenciatrailrace.com) in Valencia, CA, and Grit OCR (gritocr.com) a premier obstacle course race in Santa Clarita, CA.
We believe it is important to give back to the world. Our events focus on giving runners an amazing race experience, by running this race you are supporting Arts for Santa Clarita and raising awareness for the arts in general.
Arts for Santa Clarita (www.artsforsantaclarita.org), formed in 2017, whose mission is to enrich the Santa Clarita community through the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy. Its first priority is to support the creation of a local Arts and Cultural Center.
New Global Adventures (www.newglobaladventures.com) formed in 2014, based in Southern California, is a global service of software, media and event entertainment company dedicated to making great experiences for the athletic and running industry around the world. We are creative folks who enjoy being healthy and sharing great experiences. Elevate your experience by participating in one of our races either as a runner or volunteer to discover an awesome race experience.
For more information, please visit www.SCVArtsRun.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
5th Annual Grill Master Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association (SCVEA) is proud to announce it will be hosting the 5th Annual Grill Master event at Wolf Creek Brewery on April 28, 2018 with proceeds benefiting The Youth Project. In 2016 the SCVEA spearheaded the fundraising and...read more
Applications Now Being Accepted for City’s Planning Commission Position
The City of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Planning Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2020. The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major...read more
Come Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The City of Santa Clarita has a proud Western heritage that traces back to the first families that settled in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our cowboy culture is evident in all parts of our City, from the protection of thousands of acres of open space and miles of trails...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US