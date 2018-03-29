Applications Now Being Accepted for City’s Planning Commission Position

 The City of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Planning Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2020.
The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the City of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Applications may be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office, located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., or by calling 661-255-4391. Applications are also available on the City’s website at Santa-Clarita.com/Vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.
The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018.
For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit www.Santa-Clarita.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-255-4391.

