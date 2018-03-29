Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin
“Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” — Frank Lloyd Wright
Four times a year we ask that our residents submit their favorite photo to our City Photo Contest for a chance to win cash prizes. What these photos capture are the astounding beauty of our Santa Clarita Valley – the crystal blue sky awash with perfect white, fluffy clouds floating above the rich, green grass of Todd Longshore Park; the vibrant rolling hills of green and gold in East Walker Canyon; or a majestic oak appearing stark black against a fiery orange and red sunset. All of these images capture the natural vistas and stunning pictures mother nature creates on a daily basis in our City.
This month we are once again celebrating the beauty and importance of our environment at the annual City of Santa Clarita Earth Arbor Day Festival at Central Park on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Presented by SCV Water and held in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day, this event focuses on improving environmental awareness and taking care of the planet. I urge you to join in the festivities at this eco-friendly event to renew your commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle to protect and preserve our environment.
A highlight of the event is the popular cArt aRt Contest where entrants transform a trash cart into a work of art using paint, art supplies, recycled items and creativity! Residents can register to pick up a free trash cart, decorate it and be entered to win prizes.
As a result of its “green” efforts, the City has been named “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation once again! As part of the City’s acceptance of this award, we will commit to planting more trees throughout the community in the coming year to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gases and provide shade and habitat.
If you are interested in volunteering at the festival, there are many opportunities available to you such as planting and tagging trees, assisting with activity booths and helping to distribute mulch. To register as a volunteer, visit www.SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.
This year’s Earth Arbor Day Festival will be combined with the KHTS Santa Clarita Home and Garden Show, the Emergency Expo and the KHTS Arts and Crafts Fair, which will continue on Sunday, April 29.
I encourage you to visit www.GreenSantaClarita.com to find out more about the City’s Earth Arbor Day Festival and to find out ways you and your family can go green in big and small ways. You can also “like” Green Santa Clarita on Facebook for tips and updates on events.
One of these important tips is the availability of FREE bulky item pick up! If you have unwanted large items that cannot be donated or reused, Waste Management will pick them up at no charge. Call (661) 259-2398 to schedule your pick up. With this free and easy service there is no reason for illegal dumping in our community. Illegal dumping damages neighborhoods, ruins our beautiful views, threatens our environment and it’s against the law.
On GreenSantaClarita.com you can also find out how you can become a Super Saver! The City of Santa Clarita has partnered with Waste Management to offer the “Super Saver” program to reward residents who recycle more and throw away less. Upon request, Waste Management will swap out customers’ standard size trash cart with a 35-gallon Super Saver trash cart. Super Saver customers receive a 20 percent discount on their monthly rate compared to standard residential service. Contact Waste Management customer service at 661-259-2398 and start Super Saving and Super Recycling today!
Let’s help reduce, reuse and recycle and I hope to see all of you at Central Park for the Earth Arbor Day Festival!
ADVERTISE WITH US
Senator Scott Wilk Honors SCV’s Marlee Means Lauffer as Woman of the Year
Sacramento, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, honors Santa Clarita Valley resident Marlee Means Lauffer as his choice for 21st Senate District’s Woman of the Year. Lauffer is a longtime Santa Clarita Valley community member, active philanthropist and respected...read more
The Wine Affair – April 15
How do you like to spend your Sundays? How about a nice stroll down Town Center Drive while you sip fine wines and beer, savor great food and listen to music of local musicians! Sound like fun? You bet it does. “Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds” is Coming to Town...read more
Don’t Miss the Olate Dogs at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center!
Attention all dog lovers: Don’t miss your chance to see the Olate Dogs perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, May 19. Winners of the NBC TV show “America’s Got Talent” (Season 7), the Olate Dogs are led by Richard Olate and his son...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US