Relay For Life Rally and An Enchanted Evening Honoring Survivors Coming Up! We Want You to “Be Our Guest!”
The 20th Anniversary of Relay For Life in the Santa Clarita Valley is coming up on May 19 and 20 – but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy some great events leading up to the main event.
On Saturday, April 7, be sure to stop by the “Relay Rally” at Westfield Town Center, near the fish pond from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be plenty of fun family activities to help get everyone excited for the 2018 Relay Season.
Survivors are why we Relay. On Friday April 20, we will be hosting An Enchanted Evening to honor our cancer survivors and caregivers. This fun evening will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Clare Church, located at 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country. In keeping with this year’s Disney “The Most Magical Relay on Earth” theme, survivors and one caregiver are invited to “Be Our Guest” and enjoy an evening that will include dinner, raffles, entertainment and when you register the special Survivor event T-shirt! Please call 661-775-0711 to RSVP by April 10.
And mark your calendars for the main event: the American Cancer Society’s 2018 SCV Relay For Life. The event is taking place May 19 and 20, starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours of celebrating Disney magic. Saturday morning starts with a ceremony dedicated to survivors and the Survivor Lap. From there it will be 24 hours of great activities, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Our planning committee is imaginEARing the Most Magical Relay experience with lots of fun, new and exciting things to see and do. While we won’t reveal all the magic, (you will have to come to the event for that) we do have some hints that can be found on our website www.SCVRelay.org
Many ask: “Where does that money go?” Relay For Life events worldwide provide almost 50 percent of the operating income for the American Cancer Society. Cancer research is the number one use of the money raised. The money raised also provides cancer patients rides to and from their treatments, and more than a million people have had their questions answered and concerns addressed when they called the 24-Hour Cancer Hotline at 1-800-227-2345. And more than 25 million people have found the information they needed when they visited cancer.org.
On a local scale, these services are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The ACS has an office located in the Industrial Center that is staffed almost 100 percent by volunteers. It offers a menu of support services from free wigs to rides to doctor appointments for SCV residents.
Make one of the largest Relay For Life events in the world part of your plans the weekend of May 19 and 20. Put on your mouse ears, grab your light saber and get ready to have a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience.
Full schedule of events, sign-up and donation tools can be found at www.scvrelay.org.
Like SCV Relay For Life on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCVRelay. The Santa Clarita ACS office is located at 25020 W. Avenue Stanford #170, Valencia, CA 91355, and can be reached at 661-298-0886 Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
