SCV Dancing With Our Stars Back at it Again in 2018!
By popular demand, Santa Clarita Valley’s Dancing with Our Stars (DWOS) is back!
Founded in 2009, by co-publisher of The Magazine of Santa Clarita, SCV DWOS has benefited over 30 local non-profit organizations and created a platform that helped raise $1.5 million.
Like most great ideas, SCV DWOS was created over a glass of wine during a girls’ night out. Linda Hafizi created an event out of her love for nonprofits and supporting our community and for the past 8 years has sparked an infatuation with dance and community involvement.
This year, Linda’s son Alexander Hafizi and his partner Arnold Bryant will be taking the helm for this event. “I am proud to take this on from my mom and look forward to serving the community that I have known all my life, Arnold and I are excited to co-chair this great event and look forward to seeing the performances.”
Tentative date for the 2018 event is August 24 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
We are looking for sponsors, non-profits and celebrity dancers. For more infomation about SCV DWOS go to www.scvdwos.com or please call Alexander at 661-294-4444 extension 107.
Calling All Non-Profits!
We are now accepting applications
for non-profits to participate.
Please visit the SCV’s DWOS website http://www.scvdwos.com
Also, if you wish to Dance for a non-profit please visit the website http://www.scvdwos.com and complete the application.
Or call 661-294-4444 extension 107.
We look forward to seeing you all center stage!
ADVERTISE WITH US
Relay For Life Rally and An Enchanted Evening Honoring Survivors Coming Up! We Want You to “Be Our Guest!”
The 20th Anniversary of Relay For Life in the Santa Clarita Valley is coming up on May 19 and 20 – but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy some great events leading up to the main event. On Saturday, April 7, be sure to stop by the “Relay Rally” at Westfield...read more
Announcing Arts Run Santa Clarita
New Global Adventures, LLC. is proud to announce a new collaboration with Arts for Santa Clarita to bring Southern California a creative and fun new run/walk the Arts Run Santa Clarita. Experience live music, singing, painting, dance, acting, and more art activities...read more
5th Annual Grill Master Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association (SCVEA) is proud to announce it will be hosting the 5th Annual Grill Master event at Wolf Creek Brewery on April 28, 2018 with proceeds benefiting The Youth Project. In 2016 the SCVEA spearheaded the fundraising and...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US