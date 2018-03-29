SCV Dancing With Our Stars Back at it Again in 2018!

By popular demand, Santa Clarita Valley’s Dancing with Our Stars (DWOS) is back!

Founded in 2009, by co-publisher of The Magazine of Santa Clarita, SCV DWOS has benefited over 30 local non-profit organizations and created a platform that helped raise $1.5 million.

Like most great ideas, SCV DWOS was created over a glass of wine during a girls’ night out. Linda Hafizi created an event out of her love for nonprofits and supporting our community and for the past 8 years has sparked an infatuation with dance and community involvement.

This year, Linda’s son Alexander Hafizi and his partner Arnold Bryant will be taking the helm for this event. “I am proud to take this on from my mom and look forward to serving the community that I have known all my life, Arnold and I are excited to co-chair this great event and look forward to seeing the performances.”

Tentative date for the 2018 event is August 24 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

We are looking for sponsors, non-profits and celebrity dancers. For more infomation about SCV DWOS go to www.scvdwos.com or please call Alexander at 661-294-4444 extension 107.

Calling All Non-Profits!

We are now accepting applications

for non-profits to participate.

We look forward to seeing you all center stage!