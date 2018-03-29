Taste of the Town is on May 6
We are pleased to feature co-chairs Ginger LeVang and Marcy James on our cover this month, along with a selection of our advertisers who will be serving up delicious tastings. Child & Family Center’s 30th annual Taste of the Town is coming on Sunday, May 6. What began 30 years ago as an intimate fundraiser held in the backyard of the Newhall Mansion in Piru, has become a community favorite drawing over two thousand people and 40+ restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.
Held at the beautiful gardens of Southern California Innovation Park (formerly Mann Biomedical Park), guests enjoy delectable tidbits from 45 restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center which provides therapy services for 650 children with emotional or behavioral issues each week. Guests who purchase the VIP Experience for $125 will enjoy a special one-hour pre-event reception from 12 noon to 1 p.m., featuring access to all the booths and exclusive access to special beer and wine. General admission is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are $75. The event is adults 21+ only.
Several exciting items are up for bid at the live auction including a private catered dinner on the lake, private dinner in your home prepared by Chef Walter Kiczek of Sand Canyon Country Club and served by the Center’s Women’s Auxiliary, exotic trips and more. A Super Silent auction includes: dinners, tickets, a Schecter guitar, golf packages and so much more.
One lucky guest will win a $5,000 Princess Cruise premium vacation package. Princess Cruises is the destination leader sailing to more than 150 itineraries visiting over 360 ports of call around the world. The package includes expert guidance from your own Princess Cruise Vacation Planner to make your vacation dreams, to the destination of your choice, come true. Tickets are $50 each, or 3 tickets for $100 and are available now and at the event. You don’t have to be present to win. To buy tickets, contact Child & Family Center at 661-255-6847 ext. 3018
“Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” – Here’s your chance to win a beautiful diamond pendant courtesy of local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry. Just $25 per ticket, and you receive a complimentary glass of champagne!
Back again this year is Mark LeVang and his band. The stellar group of musicians has toured with a long list of artists and is featured on numerous motion pictures including Coco, Frozen, Star Trek, Star Wars, Incredibles Two and a plethora of others! And Mark’s lineup of singers are the “who’s-who” of vocal talent worldwide!
The success of Taste of the Town relies a great deal on the generosity of our sponsors. 2018 marks a decade that Bank of Santa Clarita has been Title Sponsor. Joining them for the fifth time is Whitening Lightning and Gerard Cosmetics, both owned by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Gerard. Other sponsors include: Southern California Innovation Park, Alliance Building Solutions, Lundgren Management, Telacu Construction Management, Santa Clarita Studios, Princess Cruises, Classic Designs Jewelry, Salon 7, Animal Specialty Group, Boston Scientific, Oakridge Landscape, VCA Animal Specialty Group, the Hann Family, Nick Rose Insurance, City of Santa Clarita, Andy Gump, Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery, Martin & Company Tax & Wealth Advisors, Bill & Valerie Cooper, Scott & Vanessa Wilk, Chiquita Canyon, A-1 Party, Bruce Fortine & Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Kaiser Permanente, Heys Plumbing, Thomas Graphics, Merchants Bancard Network, and the Kreyenhagen Family. Media sponsors include: The Magazine of Santa Clarita, KHTS AM 1220/FM 98.1, and The Signal.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit: www.tasteofthetown.com.
