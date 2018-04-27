2018 SCV Relay For Life Celebrates 20 Years as “The Most Magical Relay on Earth” at Central Park
Join us at the SCV Relay For Life as we celebrate 20 years on May 19 and 20 starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours dedicated to the Fight Against Cancer. Saturday morning starts with a ceremony dedicated to celebrating Survivors and an inspirational Survivor Lap. From there it will be a 24-hours of great activities, food and entertainment for the whole family.
Events during the day on Saturday include numerous bands and entertainment on the stage throughout the day along with games, raffle prizes, in-field activities, a food trucks festival and the candlelit Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m. you will not want to miss.
A few highlights of this year’s event include our mid-day Main Street parade with all sorts of characters, music and fun! A food Truck Festival starting at 5 p.m. and our Silent Disco is returning from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cancer never sleeps and we won’t either so join us anytime!
On Saturday May 5, be sure to stop by the “Relay Rally” at Westfield Town Center, near the fish pond from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be plenty of fun family activities to help get everyone excited for the 2018 Relay Season.
Many ask: “Where does that money go?” Relay For Life events worldwide provide almost 50 percent of the operating income for the American Cancer Society. Cancer research is the number one use of the money raised. The money raised also provides cancer patients rides to and from their treatments, and more than a million people have had their questions answered and concerns addressed when they called the 24-Hour Cancer Hotline at 1-800-227-2345. And more than 25 million people have found the information they needed when they visited cancer.org.
On a local scale, these services are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The ACS has an office located in the Industrial Center that is staffed almost 100 percent by volunteers. It offers a menu of support services from free wigs to rides to doctor appointments for SCV residents.
Make one of the largest Relay For Life events in the world part of your plans the weekend of May 19 and 20. Put on your mouse ears, grab your light saber and get ready to have a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience.
Full schedule of events, sign-up and donation tools can be found at www.scvrelay.org.
Like SCV Relay For Life on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCVRelay.
The Santa Clarita ACS office is located at 25020 W. Avenue Stanford #170, Valencia, CA 91355, and can be reached at 661-298-0886 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
