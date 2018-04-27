45th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic

The Magazine of Santa Clarita is pleased to sponsor the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Drive Safe Golf Classic and feature the following people on our cover this month. Back Row: Tracy Lawrence, M.D., ED Medical Director; Darrin Privett, M.D.; Dan Paine P.A.; Chris Luechtefeld, Co-Chair, Patrick Raach, Co-Chair, Richard Ramos P.A. Middle Row: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director – Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, HMNH Foundation President; Joe Caso, Owner, Frontier Toyota; Seth Sushinksy, M.D. Front Row: Oliver Sahagun, MD; Sarah Stoddard, RN, ED Clinical Manager; Joanna Bulmer P.A.; Robert Casey, M.D.

The 45th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held May 12, 2018 at the beautiful Valencia Country Club. The tournament, which culminates with a dinner and live and silent auctions, supports emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley-a vital, lifesaving service for our residents. Though all player spots are sold out, there are still tickets available to the dinner/auction and awards program immediately following the tournament.

The tournament raised $374,000 in 2017 for emergency and trauma services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. That year, there were close to 71,029 visits made to Henry Mayo’s Emergency Department.

“The Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic is such an important event for our hospital, helping raise funds for lifesaving care in our Emergency Department,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Almost everyone will need emergency treatment at one point in their lives, and Henry Mayo is dedicated to bringing the best critical care possible to our community.”

The exciting auction and awards dinner immediately following the tournament kicks off with the helicopter golf ball drop. 1,800 golf balls will be dropped –if one of the ten closest balls to land near the hole matches a pre-selected number, you win $50,000!

Guaranteed first and second place closest to the target will win $2,000 and $500. (Winner need not be present to win.) Call 661.200.1202 to purchase tickets.

The theme in the tournament dinner tent this year is “Vegas!” and the food is generously donated by Rattler’s Bar B Que/Stonefire Grill, and will also feature an ice cream sundae bar catered by local company, Sweet Beams Ice Cream. Tickets for the dinner are $100, and can be reserved by calling 661.200.1200.

The tournament, its message, and its contribution to emergency services are stronger because of the generosity of our sponsors. This popular community event is made possible thanks to the significant support of Frontier Toyota and Joe Caso, our title sponsor since 1996, and the Drive Safe program; our dedicated golf tournament committees; and the hard work of more than 100 volunteers.

For more information, please contact Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler at 661.200. 1202 or e-mail cheslerlf@henrymayo.com.

Featured Auction Items Include:

• Four Dodger Lexus Dugout Seats plus Premium Parking

• A “Come Back New” Princess Cruise to the Destination of Your Choice (value: $4,500)

• A Private Helicopter Flight over the Landmarks of Los Angeles

• One week stay at the Marriot Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert

• Wine pairing dinner for six at Salt Creek Grille, and much, much more!