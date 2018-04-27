A Note from the Publishers – May 2018

We’ve had some very sad news in the Santa Clarita Valley over the past month. All of us at The Magazine of Santa Clarita Magazine send our sincere condolences to friends and family of the Thottapilly family, Sandeep, Soumya, Siddhant and Saachi a beautiful family who made their home here in Valencia. Tragically, their bodies were found in the Eel River in Mendocino County after their vehicle plunged into the river on April 6th. Also in our thoughts and prayers are the family of Thunderbirds Pilot, Major Stephen Del Bagno, who was killed in a crash during a routine demonstration and training flight in Nevada. Major Del Bagno was a graduate of Saugus High School and is described by his friends and family as a compassionate, humble, hard-working, selfless, approachable, optimistic, a devout Catholic and an all-around “good dude.” Such tragic events make you realize how short life is and how important it is to keep your family close to you at all times.

We are happy once again to be associated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the health guardians over Santa Clarita Valley. Our hospital has been busy expanding, improving and keeping us all healthy year after year, and as longtime supporters, we are so proud to feature the Emergency Department (ED ) and annual Frontier Toyota/ Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic on our cover this month. Constantly growing, the ED has received several important designations, and that training has paid off. In support of the ED, we invite you all to take a swing at the 45th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic on May 12 at Valencia Country Club. With a helicopter golf ball drop, on-course food and fun activities, this iconic event is a great way to invest in the health of our beautiful community for generations to come.

Another demonstration of this community’s vibrant growth is Old Town Newhall (OTN) which has more to offer than ever before! Our special OTN section pays tribute to the wonderful, innovative and community-oriented businesses that have transformed this little corner of our valley into a hot destination. We invite you to read our editorials, thumb through the beautiful pages and discover stores, services and eateries you didn’t even know were here. And keep an eye out for this section because it will be printed as a stand-alone tab and distributed throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

This issue is full of guides! In addition to our special section, this issue offers four niche guides to help you find exactly what you’re looking for – without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. One of our largest and most popular, the Medical Guide will help you find a doctor or professional for literally any health concern, from podiatry to medical spas to family counseling.

Once you’ve got your medical professionals picked out, flip to the Physical Fitness Guide to meet your exercise goals and renew yourself and your family to full health. When it comes to a workout, there are so many choices available today – let our guide take the hard work out of finding the perfect match for you.

And don’t forget Mom! Our Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers a beautiful selection of gifts; there’s sure to be something perfect for any mom. It’s our hope that these guides make your life a little easier this month, especially since May is busier than ever with events that will enliven your mind, body and spirit this spring!

Kicking off with an all-time SCV favorite, Taste of the Town will be a delight for the taste buds on May 6. With a selection of over 30 restaurants, great entertainment and auction items, you are assured of a great afternoon.

Check out our Calendar of Events on page 44 which will help keep you busy all month long.

We are pleased to announce the return of Dancing With Our Stars on 24th August. As we go to print we have 20 local non-profits already signed up and ready to go. So save the date, tickets will be on sale soon you can’t miss this very fun event.

We hope you’ve seen the most recent issue of élite Magazine because we’re busy working on the next one, and it’s going to be a beauty! Don’t miss your chance to vote for élite Magazine’s Ultimate Dining Awards and support your favorite local eateries. Voting is live until May 18, and you can weigh in by visiting www.scvelitemagazine.com today!

Happy Mother’s Day

-Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi