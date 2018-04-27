Become a Special Olympics Coach! It’s time to take a leap and make the best decision you will ever make!
Not an athlete? Not a problem. Never worked with an athlete with intellectual disabilities? Not a problem. There’s a place for everyone to be part of a sports team. There are different coach roles to choose from: Head Coach, Coach, Team Assistant, and Team Administrator. All volunteer coaches complete the same training and registration
It is easy to become a coach or volunteer for Special Olympics. We have needs for one day volunteers, fundraising volunteers and to coaches our weekly sports programs. Our Bowling program starts in June and golf, softball, soccer, volleyball and tennis all start in September.
How YOU can become a Special Olympics coach and have the experience of a lifetime!
Go to: www.sosc.org/volunteer/application to complete the background check and online training. Be sure to choose Santa Clarita as your program. This process can be completed in about 1 hour.
You will receive the Sports Schedule from the SCV office. Follow the instructions to register online as a coach for that season.
Register for the Spring Coaches Camp per the instructions. This is where you will receive practical training in running a practice, rules, and team management.
Teams practice one day per week for 1 1/2 hour and participate in 2-3 Saturday competitions during the season. Teams may be selected to participate in SOSC championship.
Any questions, please contact Alyssa at 661-253-2121 or email: arountree@sosc.org.
