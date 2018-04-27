Dancing With Our Stars Back by Popular Demand!
Santa Clarita Valley’s Dancing with Our Stars (DWOS) is back by popular demand. The Santa Clarita community has requested this event and we are more than happy to oblige. Since its beginning in 2009, DWOS has raised $1.5 million for local non-profit organizations. We are proud to put on another year of this great event and look forward to seeing the many performances from our stars.
Back in 2009 the event was created by founder Linda Hafizi and friends on a girl’s night out. Since then, Linda has worked tirelessly each year to put this event on and this year she is stepping down but will be one of the celebrity judges. Her son Alexander Hafizi and his partner Arnold Bryant are spearheading this year’s event as co-chairs. “Arnold and I will have some large shoes to fill but we are very excited to bring back SCV’s Dancing with Our Stars this year,” Alexander shared.
SCV DWOS is a friendly dance competition that gets about 20 non-profits together to raise money and awareness for their causes. The non-profits chose a local celebrity to represent them as their dancer. Then it is up to the non-profit and celebrity dancer to raise as much money as possible by getting proxy votes ( voting platform that is given out the night of the event) and conducting fundraisers. We then pair the celebrity with a professional dancer. Each team choreographs a dance for the night of the event. Then the celebrity and professional dancers each dance for the audience and three judges. Judges will choose a best male and female celebrity dancer. Those two winners will be awarded $1,000 for their non-profit. Additionally, there will be a first, second and third place winner based on the amount of money raised. Those three winners will also get extra money from our event.
We are currently accepting applications for non-profit organizations, sponsors, and celebrity dancers to support this amazing event. If you know of an organization that’s wishes to participate please complete the easy-to-use form on our website: http://www.scvdwos.com
We would like to extend an offer for businesses to support this event as sponsors. For more information, please visit the sponsorship page http://www.scvdwos.com/sponsors or if you are interested in becoming one please contact Alexander Hafizi at alex@santaclartiamagazine.com or call 661-294-4444 extension 107.
