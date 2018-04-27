Donate-a-Bear Drive For Pediatric Emergency Department Patients

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Volunteer Services Department will host its fifth annual Donate-a-Bear Drive on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with Camelot Moving and Storage and Amanda Benson at Ask Amanda.

All are invited to the hospital campus to donate a brand new nine- to twelve-inch teddy bear or plush animal friend to be given to a child who visits the emergency room (ER). In 2017, approximately 11,600 children under the age of 13 were seen in the Emergency Department at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“Providing a stuffed animal to a child in the ER greatly reduces the stress they are feeling during their visit,” said Maria Strmsek, Director of Volunteer Services. “Thanks to the generous donations received at last year’s Teddy Bear Drive, we were able to collect 1,300 plush animals from that event to give to our youngest patients.”

Amanda Benson knows how important it is to make children feel comfortable in the Emergency Room. Several years ago, her son visited Henry Mayo’s ER to receive stitches for an injury on his face.

“My son received a teddy bear while he was being treated,” said Benson. “Not only did the bear help to calm him down, but it also helped to calm me once I saw how much more relaxed he became.” That experience prompted Benson to become involved in the bear drive to increase community support.

Thanks to the generosity of Camelot Moving and Storage, all of the plush animal friends will have a temporary place to be stored until they are needed by the Emergency Department.

Donations will be accepted at the Camelot truck located adjacent to the medical office building at 23929 McBean Parkway. Photo opportunities and giveaways will be available for those who participate and give back to the community. Sweet Beams Ice Cream and Dudes Coffee will also be on campus to support this event.

Thank you to all of the community sponsors for helping to make this event such a success year after year!

For more information, please contact April Garcia at the Volunteer Services Department at 661-200-1500 or Amanda Benson at 661-714-9443. Visit http://www.facebook.com/donateabear.