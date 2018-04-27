Don’t Miss the Olate Dogs at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center!

Attention all dog lovers: Don’t miss your chance to see the Olate Dogs perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, May 19.

Winners of the NBC TV show “America’s Got Talent” (Season 7), the Olate Dogs are led by Richard Olate and his son Nicholas Olate through a high-octane show of fast-paced canine dog tricks, theatrical acts, acrobatics and humor.

After winning the $1 million prize on “America’s Got Talent,” the Olate Dogs headlined The Palazzo in Las Vegas and appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” They have also performed during the halftimes of NBA games and toured the country.

The dogs, many of them rescues, are now pampered members of the Olate family. Dubbed “the most talented puppies on the planet” by Amy Reiter of the Los Angeles Times, the Olate Dogs will perform at the PAC at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

Tickets for Olate Dogs range from $25 to $35.

Fall in love with Willy, Cholo, Lili, Joe, Sodi, Benny, Bob, Maggie, Loca, Oso and Bella during their award-winning act at the PAC!

This family-friendly show is not to be missed.

For more information about the Olate Dogs or to purchase tickets, please contact the PAC Box Office at 661-362-5304 or visit www.canyonspac.com.