Hart Bingo is Back!
The Hart High School Baseball Program and the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club will again present Hart Baseball Bingo Night at The Club on Saturday May 12, at 5pm. Enjoy dinner by El Cholo, drinks, bingo and surprises as you support the 100-percent community funded Hart Baseball program. With limited monies available from school districts, Bingo Night is bingo with a cause.
Your $40 buy-in includes six games of bingo, dinner, and a drink coupon. It’s a great date night, ladies night, or guys night out. Special guests, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar, and more, keep it interesting. This adults-only event benefits kids and prep baseball and what’s better than that? El Cholo Dinner is 5pm to 7pm with Bingo play beginning at 7pm.
Last year, over 200 people joined us and generated $8,000 for the Hart Baseball program said Hart Dugout Club president, John Dow. “We were thrilled to have such a great turnout our first year. It’s going to be bigger and better this year, including a special silent auction featuring Mother’s Day items, along with great baseball memorabilia.”
“Bingo Night would not be possible without the support of the Boys and Girls Club,” Dow continued. “The Club has had a long term working relationship with the William S. Hart High School District,” said SCV Boys and Girls Club CEO, Matt Nelson. “We’re happy to support the Hart Baseball program as a number of their players, past and present, have come through our Club program.”
The fun, friendly atmosphere is sure to draw regulars and newbies alike. Purchase your tickets now to guarantee your seat, as the event is sure to sell out. Can’t attend but want to support the program? You can donate your tickets to your favorite charity. Log on to our ticketing website www.harthighbaseball.com/bingo-night and purchase your tickets today!
The Details:
Hart Baseball Bingo Night, Saturday May 12 @ 5pm
Boys and Girls Club Newhall – 24909 Newhall, CA 91321.
Doors open at 5pm.
El Cholo Dinner 5pm – 7pm. Bingo play, 7pm
