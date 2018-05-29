Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine 2018
Where will you be on August 11 at 6 p.m.? You could be slouched in front of your television fanning yourself, or you could be sipping the coolest wines, the frostiest beers, and tasting the best food Santa Clarita has to offer! Join friends and neighbors for the 18th Annual Vine 2 Wine: An Evening of Wine, Brews and Food in the Main Gallery at California Institute of the Arts, where you’ll experience Fine Wines, Craft Brews, Gourmet Food, Live Music, Silent Auction and more! Expect a showcase of local, California and International wines, including selections of fine library varietals you will never taste anywhere else. Spirited coffees, microbrews, IPAs and traditional brews will be yours for the tasting. A dozen or more renowned local eateries will be dishing out hot (and cold) offerings of their tastiest menu items.
Circle of Hope is pleased to announce the return of Logix Federal Credit Union as Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Vine 2 Wine gala. As one of the credit union’s “Community Stars,” Circle of Hope is the grateful recipient of funds accrued through Logix’s yearlong workplace giving program.
Also returning this year is Title Sponsor Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology. Nola’s personal bout with breast cancer inspires her daily to help those in Santa Clarita who fight the various forms of this insidious disease.
These outstanding organizations join the wineries, breweries, restaurants, musicians and more than 50 volunteers who come together every August to raise funds for Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program. Proceeds from this event will pay for cancer-related medical bills, health insurance premiums and co-pays for those uninsured and underinsured individuals who live, work or are treated in the Santa Clarita Valley for breast, colon, prostate, melanoma or men’s and women’s reproductive cancers.
Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Tickets for the 18th annual Vine 2 Wine are $90 for general admission at 7 p.m. and VIP admission for $120 at 6 p.m., or alcohol-free $55. For information on how you can be a part of Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program, or for more information on Vine 2 Wine and other events, call 661-254-5218 or write info@circleofhopeinc.org. Vine 2 Wine tickets are now on sale at www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Oak Tree Gun Club Pro Shops
Oak Tree Gun Club has two Pro-Shops, that stock firearms from all major gun manufacturers, specializing in competition shot guns, handguns, and hunting rifles. Oak Tree Gun Club also carries a full line of shooting accessories, including optics, cleaning supplies,...read more
Santa Clarita Ranked 22nd in Latest California Retail Survey
The California Retail Survey, which compares retail sales activity for each of California’s 58 counties and 482 cities, ranked the City of Santa Clarita 22nd in retail sales in its most recent report. This is consistent with the City’s ranking from Fall 2017 and is...read more
The 2nd Annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival
The Boots & Brews Country Music Festival is returning to Santa Clarita’s beautiful Central Park on June 16, at Central Park, 21750 Bouquet Canyon Road from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - doors open at 2 p.m. This family-friendly affair will feature a full day of the very best...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US