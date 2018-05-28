Get Social with the #9pmRoutine

by | May 28, 2018 | Community

 Join the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in the #9pmRoutine! This simple social media campaign focuses on locking up every night, in hopes of promoting safer habits among residents to prevent unnecessary thefts from vehicles and homes.
Residents are so fortunate to live in the City of Santa Clarita, which has been consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the state. Don’t take safety for granted! The #9pmRoutine reminds people to lock their doors and windows of their homes and cars, and make sure valuables are not left in plain sight.
Residents are encouraged to set a nightly alarm on their smart phone, watch or other device to remind them to do the following:
1. Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from your vehicle.
2. Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked.
3. Check that all home doors and windows are locked.
4. Turn on exterior lights.
Then snap a pic or take a video of your routine and share to social media using #9pmRoutine and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the City of Santa Clarita social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
Discover Oxnard

Discover Oxnard

by | May 28, 2018 | Community

 Oxnard, nestled along California’s Central Coast and just one hour north of Los Angeles, is a seaside community filled with clean, uncrowded beaches, a picturesque harbor, historical sites, unchained restaurants featuring international cuisine and more! With its...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US