Get Social with the #9pmRoutine
Join the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in the #9pmRoutine! This simple social media campaign focuses on locking up every night, in hopes of promoting safer habits among residents to prevent unnecessary thefts from vehicles and homes.
Residents are so fortunate to live in the City of Santa Clarita, which has been consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the state. Don’t take safety for granted! The #9pmRoutine reminds people to lock their doors and windows of their homes and cars, and make sure valuables are not left in plain sight.
Residents are encouraged to set a nightly alarm on their smart phone, watch or other device to remind them to do the following:
1. Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from your vehicle.
2. Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked.
3. Check that all home doors and windows are locked.
4. Turn on exterior lights.
Then snap a pic or take a video of your routine and share to social media using #9pmRoutine and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the City of Santa Clarita social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Discover Oxnard
Oxnard, nestled along California’s Central Coast and just one hour north of Los Angeles, is a seaside community filled with clean, uncrowded beaches, a picturesque harbor, historical sites, unchained restaurants featuring international cuisine and more! With its...read more
Arts for Santa Clarita Makes Its Mark with Inaugural ARTS RUN!
On Saturday, April 21st the first ever SCV Arts Run was held at Valencia Heritage Park. The event was highly successful, bringing together over 290 participants and over 20 arts organizations from the Santa Clarita Valley. The Arts Run featured performances in all...read more
City Seeking Submissions for Youth Grove Annual Event to Honor Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents Scheduled for September 5
The City of Santa Clarita is now accepting submissions of names of youth, ages 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road). To be considered for addition, youth must have...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US