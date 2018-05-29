Month in Review A reflection on our communities past month’s achievements, community developments, and awesomeness – June 2018

Celitech Goes Global

The City of Santa Clarita has long prided itself on its business-friendly practices for companies of all sizes. Due to this, the City is emerging as a new destination for technology-focused companies to call home. Celitech, a current tenant in the Santa Clarita Business Incubator, is making a name for itself internationally. Last month, Celitech founder and CEO, was featured as a guest panelist at the Mobile Virtual Network Operator World Congress in Madrid, Spain. Ahmad Fares, Celitech’s founder and CEO, was selected to participate in a panel discussion to share his perspective on the needs of consumers in the era of digitalization.

COC Named Strong Workforce Stars

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO) has named College of the Canyons career education programs as Strong Workforce Stars for successfully improving student employment and wage outcomes. Strong Workforce Stars is an annual recognition for career education programs within the California Community Colleges system whose graduates show significant gains in factors important for advancing social mobility – a substantial increase in earnings, attainment of a living wage and a job closely matched with the field of study.

National Physical Fitness &

Sports Month

May was National Physical Fitness & Sports Month, making it a great time for parents to evaluate how well they are keeping their family motivated to stay active. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there are many good reasons for families to stay active, and regular physical activity is something that everyone can do, despite one’s age or body type. Here are a few steps in the right direction:

Start with small changes.

Get everyone in on it.

Choose some activities.

Aim for making it fun.

Make it a lifestyle change.

Lead by example.

New Member in the LA County Board of Supervisors’ Special Task Force

At the recommendation of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Theresa “Missy” Nitescu, chief operations officer of Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC), has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Community Prevention and Population Health Task Force to represent the county’s fifth district which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. As a member of the task force, Nitescu will provide key insight and recommendations to government and public health agencies about public health priorities, initiatives, and practices that help build health equity and healthier communities. In addition to her work with the Board of Supervisors, Nitescu will provide her expertise and leadership with community health planning in LA County through projects that include the community health assessment, community health improvement plan, and other strategic efforts that promote strong population health. Nitescu will also report back to the communities, organizations, and coalitions in the fifth district to ensure that constituents stay informed of the task force’s work.

Santa Clarita Public Library Hosted a Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library hosted a spring “Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library. For a price of just $7, participants received a bag in the book store to fill with as many used books that will fit. All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers were welcomed to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for an additional $1 discount. The hard-working volunteers from the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library invited the community to “spring clean” their bookshelves and closets, and drop off their book for donation at any of the three Santa Clarita Public Library locations.

Farmer’s Market Celebrating 25 years

The Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market has reached a milestone celebrating its 25th birthday last month at the College of the Canyons Parking Lot #5. The celebration ran from 8 a.m. to 12 noon May 20th. The highlights included: Culinary Demonstrations by The Institute of Culinary Education at College of the Canyons

Musical entertainment by Guitarist and Vocalist, Corinn Conant, a local performer

Safe Moves, highlighting child traffic safety education with an interactive display and prizes

Free market giveaways for customers

The celebration coincided with another event at the College of the Canyons, “In Memory of Paul Walker”, celebrating the life of actor, Paul Walker who died in a car crash in Santa Clarita in 2013. The event featured celebrities, Fast & Furious cars, Extreme Lee, classics, imports, vendors and more. All Proceeds went to Paul Walker’s Non-Profit Reach Out WorldWide!

Newhall School District Announce New Superintendent

The Newhall governing board appointed Jeff Pelzel as the district’s next superintendent. As of July 1st Pelzel will relinquish his role as Assistant Superintendent and begin his new position. Since 2014, Pelzel was the district’s assistant superintendent, leading the district through a period of rapid change in California public education. With a passion for education he has showed great team work and maintaining the district’s standing as a leader. Pelzel came to Newhall after holding various posts in the Kent, Moses Lake and Selah school districts in the state of Washington. He began his career as a mathematics and psychology teacher in Selah. Pelzel holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Central Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Heritage University.

Winners of the “Heads Up” Video Contest

The City of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and William S. Hart Union School District, are pleased to announce the winners of the “Heads Up” Video Contest, open exclusively to Santa Clarita Valley Middle and High School students. The contest was designed to create peer-to-peer messaging on the topic of distracted driving. Students were asked to come up with creative and engaging 30-60 second Public Service Announcement videos that will inspire fellow Santa Clarita teens to drive distraction-free and help keep our roads safe, the winners are:

First Place – A team effort from Kaitlyn Weir and Dylan Santa Cruz from Valencia High School

Second Place – Francisco G. Simplicio from Canyon High School

Third Place – A partnership of Joel Yoon, Josh Orris, Max Lin, Hannah Sullivan, Riley Flynn, Lucas Elzer and Brian No from West Ranch High School

New Santa Clarita Cycling Bear Sculpture Celebrated During National Bike Week

The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a dedication ceremony on Friday morning to celebrate a public art addition to one of the City’s busiest trails. The Santa Clarita Cycling Bear, by artist Frank Rock, was installed earlier this month along the Chuck Pontius Commuter-Rail Trail adjacent to Valencia Boulevard (near the AMPM station on 23106 Valencia Boulevard). Mayor Laurene Weste emceed the event which was also attended by Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean, art commissioners, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and other dignitaries. Leesa Danzig from State Assemblyman Dante Acosta’s office and Gary Lopez from Representative Steve Knight’s office were present at the event and presented certificates.

California Pitching in $8.9 million for Princessa Platform Replacement

As part of Caltrans suggested $2.7 billion in funding for 64 projects across California to tackle congestion, support valuable trade corridors and bolster local agency efforts to invest in transportation; $8.9 million will be awarded to the City of Santa Clarita from Caltrans. It will go towards the $28.2 million cost of building a new Metrolink station at Vista Canyon Ranch. This mixed-use development project that’s under construction at Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country is to replace the Via Princessa Metrolink platform. To add, there are three programs – the Solutions for Congested Corridors, Trade Corridor Enhancement and Local Partnership Programs being implemented which are vital infrastructure improvement programs created by SB 1, Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said in a statement.

New Homes for Veterans Finished by a group of Empowered Women

Homes 4 Families’ 10th annual Women’s Empowerment Build (WE Build) was a huge success! The event hosted over 300 women participating at its Veteran Enriched Neighborhood in Santa Clarita this past month. Several women from all over the LA county areas including: San Fernando, Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys threw on their pink hardhats rolled up their sleeves and helped finish the last 18 homes in the Veteran Enriched Neighborhood. Of the many that came out, four women veterans – Gabby (Army), Terry (Navy, Navy Reserves), Josette (Army), and Karen (Army) – who will be moving into the homes that are currently under construction. Homes 4 Families mission is to empower low-income veterans to enter the middle class by providing them with affordable housing and holistic services that build resiliency, self-sufficiency and economic growth.

Culinary Arts Throw down Winners at Wolf Creek Restaurant

The marks the 3rd year for William S. Hart Union High School District’s Annual Culinary Arts Throw down cooking competition. Hosted by Wolf Creek, student teams came out with a common goal in mind, to win! The student team that won the competition will have their dish unveiled on the menu at Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company. The Culinary Throw down is the culmination of a year of learning under the tutelage of Chef Mike McClintock, Culinary Arts instructor for the Hart School District, with the winning team having their dish served at Wolf Creek Restaurant in Valencia. Stop by Wolf Creek and ask to try the winners special!