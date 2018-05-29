Oak Tree Gun Club Pro Shops
Oak Tree Gun Club has two Pro-Shops, that stock firearms from all major gun manufacturers, specializing in competition shot guns, handguns, and hunting rifles. Oak Tree Gun Club also carries a full line of shooting accessories, including optics, cleaning supplies, gun cases, holsters, magazines, and eye and ear protection from your favorite manufacturers.
Oak Tree is proud to boast the largest selection of ammunition, thanks to our direct buying relationships with most major manufacturers. We stock ammunition for range use, hunting, as well as home defense. We also offer a comprehensive line of Oak Tree Brand Custom Ammunition at very competitive prices.
No visit to Oak Tree Gun Club is complete without a visit to our Beretta Gallery Store, featuring high grade shotguns and an extensive line of vintage clothing and shooting accessories. Perfect for shooters, and non-shooting guests alike, come experience the uncompromised quality of the Beretta line of products.
For more information come visit us 23121 Coltrane Avenue in Newhall or call them at 661-259-7441 or email them at info@oaktreegunclub.com.
