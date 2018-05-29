Santa Clarita Ranked 22nd in Latest California Retail Survey
The California Retail Survey, which compares retail sales activity for each of California’s 58 counties and 482 cities, ranked the City of Santa Clarita 22nd in retail sales in its most recent report. This is consistent with the City’s ranking from Fall 2017 and is within the top five percent of cities in the state.
Santa Clarita is one of only 42 cities with a retail market above $2 billion and was again ranked higher in the survey than Beverly Hills, Burbank and Pasadena.
Santa Clarita is Los Angeles County’s third largest city, with a population of more than 225,000. The City continues to support diverse, high performing retail offerings and has been successful in attracting top retailers like The Canyon (Santa Clarita concert venue), Laemmle Theatres, Luxen Hotel and Nordstrom Rack during the past year.
Santa Clarita is also home to one of Southern California’s largest automotive districts – the Valencia Auto Center – which provides shoppers access to more than 25 vehicle brands. In the last year, the City of Santa Clarita has seen a steady increase in retail sales as new businesses have opened in our community. In addition, the City’s new parking structure in Old Town Newhall adds 372 parking spaces for customers looking to enjoy the best in food, art and entertainment on Main Street.
The California Retail Survey ranks the largest cities in California based on dollar volume, growth rates and sales per outlet. The publication is a respected source of market intelligence for corporate and government executives with analysis and rankings based on actual sales results from retailers in the state.
For more information on the 2018 California Retail Survey, please visit www.CaliforniaRetailSurvey.netfirms.com. To find out more about Santa Clarita’s growing business climate and retail market, please visit www.ThinkSantaClarita.com.
