Summer At Canyon Theatre Guild
You’ve heard of Hamilton, right? Composer/lyricist/playwright/actor extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning, smash-hit musical has taken Broadway and the rest of the world by storm. It has set major box office records and embedded itself into American popular culture for years to come. But Hamilton is not Lin-Manuel Miranda’s only claim to fame. His first theatrical triumph was 2008’s Tony-winning Best Musical, In The Heights which is about a New York neighborhood in Washington Heights and the hopes, dreams, and traditions of those living there.
Now, In The Heights comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild for the very first time! With an electrifying cast and memorable characters, this show is sure to be an unforgettable experience that will warm your heart and leave you singing! In The Heights plays May 25th to June 24th.
In addition to In the Heights, be sure to catch another terrific show at the CTG—Romeo & Juliet —William Shakespeare’s immortal classic about young, star-crossed lovers and the family feud that threatens to tear their happiness apart. With the setting in 1920s New York City, this production is sure to be great for those both familiar with and new to Shakespeare’s work, proving that the genius of William Shakespeare transcends time and place! Don’t miss Romeo & Juliet, playing May 26th to June 23rd.
Playing July 21st-August 12th, we invite you to “Be Our Guest” at The Santa Clarita Regional Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast. Performed on the extraordinary College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center Stage, Beauty And The Beast will come to life right before your eyes. This romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale features all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. This tale is as old as time, and it is guaranteed to leave the young and old alike all singing and dancing along in their seats.
Ticket prices for In The Heights are $21 for Adults, and $19 for Seniors (Over 62) and Juniors (Under 18) in rows 1-10 and $19 for Adults and $17 for Seniors and Juniors in rows 11-back. Romeo & Juliet tickets are $17 for Adults, $15 for Seniors, and $8 for Juniors. For Beauty And The Beast, tickets range from $12-$29 for Adults and $10-$26 for Seniors and Juniors all depending on where you sit.
A pilot project for the Santa Clarita Regional Theatre’s production of Beauty And The Beast will allow the public to purchase tickets on-line for this show on our website at www.canyontheatre.org. For handicap seating or membership discounts, please contact our box office directly.
For more information, or to make a reservation for either one of the 3 shows, please call our Box Office at (661) 799-2702
