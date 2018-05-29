The 2nd Annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival
The Boots & Brews Country Music Festival is returning to Santa Clarita’s beautiful Central Park on June 16, at Central Park, 21750 Bouquet Canyon Road from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. – doors open at 2 p.m. This family-friendly affair will feature a full day of the very best in delicious food vendors, refreshing craft beer and, of course, dance-worthy country music.
The lineup includes CMT’s “Next Women of Country” powerhouse Lindsay Ell, who has toured the world with superstar artists like The Band Perry, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, and California native and Big Machine Records darling Tyler Rich, who has shared the stage alongside rising stars like Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay, with more of country music’s hottest rising stars and the headliner to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets for this rollicking, rain-or-shine event are on sale now. Food, beverages and dancing boots not included with ticket purchase. General admission tickets are available starting at $50, with VIP packages available. Children 10 and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age with valid I.D. to purchase alcoholic beverages. Visit www.bootsandbrews.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
