Wine in the Pines 2018
Fine wine lovers; mark your calendars for Saturday, June 9th, for the annual Pine Mountain Club “Wine in the Pines” in the Pine Mountain Village Center, an easy and scenic 55-minute drive north of Magic Mountain.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (noon to 4 p.m. with a VIP ticket) you’ll be able to taste amazing wines from throughout California’s wine-growing regions, with dozens of premiere wineries to choose from. If you need a break from too much fine wine, then enjoy some cold craft beer from several breweries including Santa Clarita’s favorite, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company. And then there’s the food; some of Kern County’s favorite restaurants will be on hand serving gourmet hors ‘douvres, everything from gourmet cheeses, ethnic dishes, good-ol’ western barbeque, and other culinary bites to compliment the fine wine. Want a food pairing for the craft brews? Then how about a bacon wrapped gourmet hot dog from “Brazil’s Gourmet Hot Dogs” of Bakersfield? Feel like cooling off and satisfying that exotic sweet tooth? Then how about an ice cream float with late harvest Viognier.
Due to its immense popularity over the last couple of years, we will once again have a specific Lompoc “Wine Ghetto” section in the PMC Village Gazebo, featuring many of the wonderful Ghetto Wineries.
Great live music and wine-themed vendors complete this wonderful heavenly mountain setting. Proceeds this year benefit the American Cancer Society and various other local non-profits
You must be 21 or older to purchase tickets for Wine in the Pines and ID’s will be checked at the entrance. General Admission to the wine festival is just $55 in advance and $70 at the door if any tickets remain. VIP tickets, which allow for an intimate early noon entry are $80 and must be purchased in advance. This event usually sells out, so please get your tickets early. Admission includes wine & beer tasting, a logo glass, fabulous food, live music and scenery like none other.
Pine Mountain Club is located just 20 minutes west of Interstate 5 at the Frazier Park exit. For a map and directions, hotel & cabin rental links and other information, go to www.wineinthepines.com, or email info@wineinthepines.com. Tickets for Wine in the Pines can be purchased online at the event website: www.wineinthepines.com. Wineries wishing to pour at this world-class event can click on the winery link also located on our website, and there is no fee to pour.
