2018 Valencia Jazz and Blues Concert Series Announced
Get ready for the sounds of live Jazz and Blues bands to once again fill Town Center Drive in Valencia. Established 19 years ago, the series will once again feature regional, national and international entertainers in a quaint street party setting while offering interactive activities for adults and children.
This year’s series will run every Friday night for eight weeks beginning June 15 through August 3rd. Hours for the concerts will be 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The events will take place in the street on town Center Drive at McBean Parkway, adjacent to the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Some of the main Series sponsors that are making this year’s concerts possible include: Princess Cruises, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia, Hyatt Regency Valencia, City of Santa Clarita, Chiquita Canyon and Pleasantview Industries.
“We have one of the most exciting line-ups ever, featuring some of the top Jazz and Blues recording artist in the world,” said Barbara Myler, owner/producer. Our first four weeks will feature:
June 15: Susie Hansen Latin Band – Huge Latin Dance Party with Susie’s electric style she says, “We aim for the feet!”
June 22: Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Former Contemporary Blues Female Vocalist of the Year nominee. Bonnie Raitt is HER fan!
June 29: Chuck Strong & SRBQ– National touring local band with a groove driven contemporary style of Blues.
July 6: Tony Galla Band featuring Mark LeVang. Internationally acclaimed blues singer-songwriter, actor Tony Galla with multi-faceted recording keyboardist composer/arranger and musical director Mark LeVang will rock the street.
“In addition to great music, the scheduled series will bring a variety of interactive programming for the entire family as well as a variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults.”
Enjoy the VIP Experience to entertain clients, special company or personal celebrations by reserving VIP tables. Benefits include: Your seats waiting for you, bar service, special food options, etc. (based on availability). No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Admission is free.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is produced by Summit West Public Relations & Marketing. Thank you to our media sponsor, The Magazine of Santa Clarita.
For more information regarding the Series or Sponsorship opportunities go to www.ValenciaJazzandBlues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.
