A Celebration of Music
The 20th David Fernandez Songwriter Salute Series featuring the music of Tom Petty is scheduled for Saturday, June 30 at the Lifton Institute for Media Arts and Sciences studio (LIMS), with proceeds to be donated to the WiSH Education Foundation.
The David Fernandez Songwriter Salute Series was created by the late David Fernandez, who wanted to showcase the music of worthy songwriters from the past and present. David originally brought together a small group of local, Santa Clarita musicians to perform an evening of tribute to a single artist. From its humble beginnings, it has since grown to more than 30 musicians with an audience of more than 400 people! Dave’s original idea continues to live on!
The tribute gives attendees the opportunity to learn about a single artist’s journey, as they wrote the songs that moved us, and to hear them interpreted by talented local musicians.
Jeff and Melanie Meyer have been involved with the David Fernandez Songwriter Salute Series since those humble beginnings. It is their honor to be involved in this event, featuring the music of Tom Petty, as Title Sponsors and they take great pleasure in personally inviting you to join them on Saturday, June 30 at LIMS studio in Castaic. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Reserve your seat for this fantastic event by going to eventbrite.com and searching in Santa Clarita for Tom Petty Tribute, or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-tribute-to-the-music-of-tom-petty-tickets
Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent office wishes to thank you for supporting music and the WiSH Education Foundation. It is with great pride that Jeff and Melanie have created an Action Team tied to the event and giving everyone the opportunity to be even more impactful! By bringing along any instruments you may have that you are no longer using, and donating it/them at the door, you would be helping a child learn to love and learn music. You could also participate by bringing gift cards to music stores or music stands, etc. You get the idea!
Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent Financial office is located at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia. For more information, please call 661-799-0230 and visit www.connect.thrivent.com/jeff-melanie-meyer-Thrivent-Financial.
ADVERTISE WITH US
COC to Offer Four Summer Sessions Including an Online-Only Session Registration Is Underway; Classes Begin June 4
College of the Canyons will offer a robust schedule of summer classes with four sessions—including an entire online-only session—designed to help students and community members better achieve their educational goals. The 2018 summer session will include seats for...read more
Spotlight Our Veterans
Two months after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines, Leonel Gonzalez enrolled at College of the Canyons with the goal of becoming a psychologist. The first semester is stressful for any freshman student, but for Gonzalez, who was still transitioning to...read more
PFLAG SCV to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary on June 23
PFLAG Santa Clarita will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary at this year’s annual Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the church’s Spurling Hall. All members of our community are cordially invited to...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US