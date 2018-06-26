A Note from the Publishers – July 2018
From coast to coast, Americans spend the Fourth of July celebrating our nation’s independence. From fireworks to parades, barbecues, celebrations and more, the Fourth of July is a day to honor America’s birthday. Independence Day is also a very special day in Newhall. An event that began in 1932, residents of Santa Clarita gather to participate in one of the community’s oldest traditions…the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. Crowds line the streets, complete with flags to honor the good ol’ red, white and blue. Come join us and celebrate our nation’s birthday.
There’s also much to celebrate in Old Town Newhall. On our cover, we have featured some of the retailers and restaurant owners who proudly call Old Town Newhall their home. From boutiques to breweries, gift stores, restaurants and more, Old Town Newhall is definitely worth a visit. Spend the day perusing down Main Street and see all there is to offer. A few months ago, we created a section dedicated to Old Town Newhall in our May and June issue and have continued the section in this issue. See opposite page for our cover story and turn to page 30 for the beginning of the Beautiful Old Town Newhall Section, and don’t forget to support our local businesses, as there are many benefits to shopping local.
Hot summer days are cooled off as the sun sets, making evenings a pleasurable time to be outdoors. Enjoy the weather and take a stroll down Town Center Drive on Friday nights and enjoy the spectacular sounds from top Jazz & Blues recording artists at the Valencia Jazz and Blues Concert Series.
The City of Santa Clarita has an amazing summer line up for their annual series of Concerts in the Park, kicking it all off on Saturday, July 7 with Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Get ready to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” at the top of your lungs as this group reproduces the iconic band’s style, vibe and atmosphere that are the hallmark of their live shows.
With such a diverse choice of entertainment, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center announce their exciting 2018-2019 lineup of artists, please turn to page 14 for more information. There’s always something to do in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Talking about being diverse, look out for our 8th annual Dancing With Our Stars event. On Friday, August 24, we hope to see you at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center for one of the biggest fundraisers and hottest events of the year. Dancers have already begun learning their routines and hosting fundraisers for their respective non-profits. This year, we welcome 21 celebrity dancers to the stage, as well as new and returning professional dancers. This is sure to be a fantastic night, and we hope to see you there! Turn to page 16 to see the performers, professionals and our very special sponsors.
While July is the perfect time for summer barbecues or taking a dip in the pool, don’t forget to pamper yourself with one of the businesses listed in our Summertime Beauty Guide beginning on page 82. Because much time is spent outdoors, we have also provided you with a guide to help you find the right professional to help you create your very own outdoor oasis. Turn to page 112 for our Outdoor Oasis Guide.
We are looking forward to the next élite Magazine which is coming along beautifully. In the August/September issue, we will feature our élite Bridal – the perfect guide to help you, your family or friends get started on a dream autumn wedding. In this issue, we are also happy to announce our Ultimate Dining winners.
Wishing you all a very safe and happy 4th of July…
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
