A Note From the Publishers – June 2018
It was exactly one year ago that we proudly handed over the gavel to our son, Alexander, and promoted him to Associate Publisher of élite Magazine. How time flies and what a fabulous job he has done! Our June/July issue has just hit homes and I can honestly say it’s “Rock Star” quality. Just check out the cover! It really is the most beautiful gloss magazine in our valley with so many diverse, interesting stories that you won’t want to put it down. Thank you, Alexander, and your team for all your hard work and for escalating the content and quality of this fine publication. If you are not getting élite Magazine, we would be happy to add you, visit our website at www.scvelitemagazine.com and subscribe for free.
With that said, we are glad that summer is finally here! Santa Clarita Valley is filled with so many activities, from poolside barbecues to warm summer nights, there’s plenty to do in this town we love to call home.
In this issue, we thought we would take some time to introduce you to three of the most important people in our valley. On our cover we gladly welcome Captain Robert Lewis of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, Assistant Fire Chief Anderson Mackey of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Captain Ed Krusey of California Highway Patrol. On page 4 please read the tips and advice they shared to make us all a little safer this summer season.
Moe and I were pleased to attend the grand opening of the Old Town Newhall (OTN) Parking Structure on Main Street. The structure adds 372 much needed parking spaces to the area and is one of three projects on the redevelopment block which will also include the Newhall Crossings residential and retail space and the new Laemmle Theatre, both scheduled to open in 2019. If you haven’t visited OTN recently and experienced all there is to do and see there, you must. We have highlighted many of the restaurants and retailers who proudly call OTN their home in our continuing section dedicated to OTN, beginning on page 34.
On June 30, don’t miss the 20th Annual David Fernandez Songwriter Salute Series featuring the music of Tom Petty. Our friends, Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s of Thrivent Financial are once again the Title Sponsors. The tribute gives attendees the opportunity to learn about a single artist’s journey, as they wrote the songs that moved us, and to hear them interpreted by talented local musicians. We attended the David Bowie tribute last year and were blown away by the talent on the stage. You can read more about the event on page 11 of this magazine.
If you are looking for something a little different, we’ve also headed out of town with this issue. On June 9th Pine Mountain Club presents “Wine in the Pines” in the Pine Mountain Village Center. It’s a short scenic drive north to enjoy a day of wine tasting, cold craft beers and gourmet hors’douvres – see page 15.
We are also heading west in this issue. If you need to cool down on one of these hot summer weekends Discover Oxnard and its multitude of events going on all summer long, turn to page 23 for more information. If you and the kids are looking for a fun day trip, visit Santa Barbara Zoo, there are lots of activities to choose from. See them all on page 31.
The kids are out of school, now what? Not to worry, turn to page 82 for our Summer Activities Directory which is full of great ideas to keep the kids occupied.
June is a time to think about the dads and grads for Father’s Day and Graduation. Be sure and see our Gift Guide on page 50 for ideas on how to find the perfect gift!
We would like to congratulate all the graduates of the Class of 2018. We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. And for all the fathers out there, have a wonderful Father’s Day.
See you next month, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
