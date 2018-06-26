Celebrating Old Town Newhall & the 4th of July Parade

Our July cover highlights the wonderful business owners of Old Town Newhall.

If you haven’t taken a stroll down Main Street or visited Old Town Newhall recently, then you are absolutely missing out. While the essence of Old Town Newhall is showcased by the Western Walk of Stars, the revitalization has brought an entirely new appeal to the downtown area. What began in 1997 with a dream for modernization with an emphasis on the roots of Newhall has turned into a complete transformation of the five-block area. What we now know as Old Town Newhall, including Main Street, Market Street, Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue includes a variety of restaurants, retail stores, salons, two arts theatres, clothing boutiques, fitness facilities, coffee shops, wine bars and breweries as well as so much more.

The recent opening of the multi-level parking structure provides 372 spaces for residents to park with ease and enjoy the variety of City-sponsored events. You do know about Thursdays at Newhall, right? Visit page 30 to get up to date information on all the happenings in Old Town. Come out to meet new friends, stroll Main Street and take pride in a City that celebrates art & entertainment by revitalizing such a meaningful place in our town.

Old Town Newhall is also the home of our Annual 4th of July parade, which has been a tradition since 1932. The day begins with a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the start of the route. The parade was originally instituted by the Newhall Saugus Kiwanis, and was then taken over by the American Legion Post 507 in 1938. The parade leadership changed hands again in 1955 with the “Old West” association taking the reins. The parade has been rolling through Santa Clarita for more than 85 years and is always lined with thousands of families.

“Our City embodies and celebrates patriotism everyday – but especially on the Fourth of July,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Our historic and much-loved parade is the perfect example of that. For decades, generations of our neighbors, families and friends have marched that parade route decked out in red, white and blue. This year we are paying tribute to those who served, and won, World War I with the parade theme, “It’s a Grand Old Flag,” on this 100th anniversary of the end of WWI in 1918.”

The 2018 Grand Marshall is Fred Trueblood and the theme “It is a Grand Old Flag.” Some changes to this year’s annual parade include:

• PARADE ENDS at Orchard Village and Dalbey Drive.

• KIDS ON FLOATS dropped off on Newhall Avenue between Dalbey and 16th Street after completing parade route.

• PARENTS PICK UP KIDS on 16th Street after they ride in parade (or by private arrangement AWAY from all parade areas).

• Equestrian units (any entry with a hoofed animal) MUST PARK TRAILER in Placerita Junior High parking lot after delivering animal & rider to Hart Park. NO returning to Hart Park area (parade start) after completing parade route.

This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of Bobbie Trueblood Davis. Shared from scvhistory.com:

In 1973, the 51st anniversary of the Newhall parade, the Chamber of Commerce, busy reorganizing, said they had no time for a parade. Bobbie and Scott Newhall (who remained friends) held out for the traditional parade. The Signal announced that Bobbie would star in a parade of her own. Bobbie’s Parade, as it was thereafter known, marched the length of San Fernando Road from Lyons Avenue to Hart Park. A couple of horns tootled; a harmonica played; a drum banged; dogs (on leashes) and children (unleashed) frolicked alongside the adults. Scott Newhall, on crutches with his wooden leg removed, sweated the length of the journey in his too-tight World War II correspondent’s uniform. But the centerpiece was Bobbie, in a flowing white dress, carried on high on a litter borne by six volunteer Rotarians and waving, on a single staff, the Stars and Stripes and England’s Union Jack — a pairing which would have confounded our Founding Fathers.

BEFORE THE PARADE:

6 a.m. Parade registration opens.

6:30 a.m. Equestrian staging begins at Heritage Junction (Hart Park).

6:30 a.m. Santa Clarita Rotary Club PANCAKE BREAKFAST in the Roger Dunn Golf parking lot

7 a.m. Street closures scheduled to take place.

7 a.m. Santa Clarita Runners’ 10K RUN-WALK starting and ending at Newhall Park.

7:30 a.m. Equestrian judging at Heritage Junction (Hart Park).

8 a.m. Santa Clarita Runners’ 5K RUN-WALK starting and ending at Newhall Park.

8 a.m. Parade registration closes.

9 a.m. Parade Begins!

Approx. 12:30 p.m. Trophies awarded at Old Town Newhall Library.

AFTER THE PARADE:

Approx. 9:20 p.m. CITY OF SANTA CLARITA FIREWORKS SHOW at Westfield Valencia Town Center; to be shot off from the roof of the parking lot above Buca del Beppo restaurant. No other entertainment at this venue.

Also: Fireworks over Stevenson Ranch.

This year’s parade is sure to be another great one for the history books, and we can only hope that Bobbie agrees! If you are interested in more information about attending, participating, or volunteering please visit scvparade.com or contact parade@scvtv.com.