COC to Offer Four Summer Sessions Including an Online-Only Session Registration Is Underway; Classes Begin June 4
College of the Canyons will offer a robust schedule of summer classes with four sessions—including an entire online-only session—designed to help students and community members better achieve their educational goals.
The 2018 summer session will include seats for more than 20,000 students spread across over 750 sections of high-demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
As always, courses will be offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as online.
The majority of class sections offered will be courses that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school. Summer provides an excellent opportunity for incoming students to get a jump start on their coursework before the start of the fall semester in August.
In addition, a number of elective and exploratory courses — which students often use to help determine their desired educational or career track — have also been included in the 2018 summer schedule.
“This year’s summer session offers a wide variety of classes that fit the diverse needs of our students,” said Jerry Buckley, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Academic Affairs at the college. “We are very excited to offer a summer session that is entirely online to help accommodate the needs of students who may be working or traveling during the summer.”
Also, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of the robust offerings to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.
The college’s first five-week summer session will run June 4 to July 6.
A second eight-week summer session will begin June 11 and run until July 3.
The third summer session, which runs from June 18 to July 20, will be held entirely online.
A final five-week summer session will be offered from July 9 to August 10.
The college’s summer schedule of classes is now posted online at www.canyons.edu/classschedule.
High school students (11th and 12th grade) can begin registering May 23, 2018.
A final late registration period for all students will begin May 29, 2018.
Summer 2018 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.
For more information about the College of the Canyons 2018 summer session, or to become a student, please contact the college’s Admissions and Records office at (661) 362-3280 or visit www.canyons.edu.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Spotlight Our Veterans
Two months after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines, Leonel Gonzalez enrolled at College of the Canyons with the goal of becoming a psychologist. The first semester is stressful for any freshman student, but for Gonzalez, who was still transitioning to...read more
PFLAG SCV to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary on June 23
PFLAG Santa Clarita will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary at this year’s annual Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the church’s Spurling Hall. All members of our community are cordially invited to...read more
Nominate SCV’s Favorite Teacher!
I was researching quotes that inspire and I came across this: “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” — William A. Ward As a parent, I connect deeply with this statement. It is something...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US