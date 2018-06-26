Do You Have Your Tickets Yet?
The summer is here and there are dozens of options for fun in and around Santa Clarita. The WiSH Education Foundation is here to provide you with popular events that also make a difference in your community!
Have you ever seen five football lineman race to eat a four foot burrito? Now’s your chance – cheer for your favorite team, the cheerleaders, bands and dancers at the annual Burrito Bowl held on August 14th at the top of Town Center Drive at Westfield Valencia Town Center at 6pm. The event raises funds for all local public high schools through the sales of raffle tickets offering great prizes. We are thrilled to announce that Frontier Toyota is the Presenting Sponsor and Magic Mountain is our Ticket Sponsor this year. Special thanks go to La Cocina for donating the burritos and to All Valley Leasing for providing the water! There is no fee to attend. To raise additional funding for WiSH, La Cocina is offering – for the entire month of July – a special “WiSH Margarita” at all locations! $2 from each goes to help our local school community through WiSH!
And we’re almost there – WELCOME BACK TO THE ROOF! Cocktails on the Roof is back on September 7th from 8pm to 11pm. Enjoy your favorite restaurants and spirit vendors as they provide you with amazing food, signature cocktails and mocktails. Dance to the live DJ, enjoy the rooftop party atmosphere with inventive lighting and relax in cool, modern lounges under the stars. Again this year, private lounges are available for sale so get with your friends and make the space your own! Last year we sold out of lounges, so now is the time to get your tickets, your sponsorships and your lounges! Booths are building now; if you want to join regulars Wolf Creek Restaurant, Wolf Creek Brewery, Salt Creek Grille, Honu Coffee, La Cocina and JFC International (serving Saki Martinis!). Special thanks to Westfield Valencia Town Center for providing us with this amazing location and to the Magazine of Santa Clarita for their Crystal Sponsorship. Tickets are available now at www.WiSHscv.org or www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org and are $85 per person/$65 for designated drivers. 21 and older only please.
WiSH funds programs and initiatives that are not funded by tax dollars alone. Our funding makes a difference where it counts – right in the classroom! For ticketing and sponsorship information for all events, contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.
