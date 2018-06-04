Feeding it Forward at Bridge to Home Dinner program returns for the fourth year
What began on Tuesday, May 1 at Bridge to Home will continue until the fall. They are now offering a hot meal, warm shower, case management services, health screening and hygiene supplies to those in need – as their Feeding it Forward program kicks off for the fourth year.
Located at Bridge to Home’s winter shelter site, the program provides up to 50 people in need with dinner, sack lunch, canned goods, as well as case management to help them find permanent housing solutions.
Feeding it Forward will take place every Tuesday through Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through the fall. Bridge to Home is located off Railroad Ave at 23031 Drayton Street.
“For many of our clients this will be an essential opportunity, to not only have a warm, well-balanced meal, but also work with a case manager to get needed support that will help lead them to permanent housing,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Silvia Gutierrez. “For those who have fallen on hard times, Feeding it Forward will provide them with relief, hope and the knowledge that they have a place to go and someone to turn to.”
To find out more about what donations are needed or to volunteer please visit www.btohome.org, email volunteers@btohome.org or call 661-254-4663.
