Goat Yoga For A Cause, Benefiting Michael Hoefflin Foundation

by | Jun 26, 2018 | Community

The Goat Yoga class craze made its way to Santa Clarita – benefiting a great cause, children with cancer. Nick Ventura a celebrity dancer participating in SCV Dancing With Our Stars is hosting a one-of-a-kind two day fundraiser bringing yogis and goats together benefiting the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. On July 21st & 22nd there are two Goat Yoga classes that will be taught each day at 10AM and 12PM (each class is 1 hour and is taught by volunteer certified yoga instructors). The event is sponsored by local real estate agent Tracy Hauser from Tracy Team and is held at her private residence in Sand Canyon. There is a limited quantity of early bird tickets available for $35 per person, once those are sold out the price is $45 per person. Space is limited.
If you are interested in attending the event please visit www.scvgoatyoga.com

Tell Me Something Good – July 2018

by | Jun 26, 2018 | Community

Join in sharing good news, positive actions and accomplishments of the wonderful residents of our community. What was inspired by a local radio station bit, has turned into month after month of highlighting so truly fantastic individuals and groups.

Veteran Center Update

by | Jun 26, 2018 | Community

We're in our third year of existence at the Santa Clarita Veteran Service Collaborative, and exciting things are happening, mostly at the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Avenue in Newhall. Every first, second and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Center...

