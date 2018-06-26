Jazz and Blues Concert Series Announces the 2018 Line-up
No more wondering what to do on Friday nights because they will be filled with the sounds of live Jazz and Blues bands once again on Town Center Drive in Valencia. This will be the 19th year that the Valencia Jazz & Blues will feature regional, national and international entertainers in a family friendly, quaint street party setting offering activities for adults and children.
This year’s series began on Friday, June 15, will run for eight weeks through August 3. Hours for the concerts are 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The events will take place on Town Center Drive at McBean Parkway, in the street adjacent to the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Some of the s Series Sponsors, making it possible to bring the much-anticipated concert series back to Valencia include: Princess Cruises, Chiquita Canyon, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia, The City of Santa Clarita, Pleasantview Industries, Stark Social Media, among others.
The exciting schedule of featured artists appearing includes:
July 6 – Tony Galla featuring Mark LeVang
July 13 – Jim Gibson
July 20 – Doña Oxford
July 27 – Kelly’s Lot
August 3 – Delgado Brothers
In addition to the extraordinary sounds offered from some of the top Jazz and Blues recording artists in the world, the scheduled series will bring a variety of activities for the entire family as well as a variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults. No outside food or beverages, photography or pets are allowed. Admission is free.
The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is produced by Summit West Public Relations & Marketing. For more information regarding the series or sponsorship opportunities go to www.ValenciaJazzandBlues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.
