SCV Dancing With Our Stars August 24 – Tickets Now On Sale!
Santa Clarita Valley’s Dancing with Our Stars (SCV DWOS) is back! Join us at the Performing Arts Center at COC on Friday, August 24, 2018. Ticket prices are $50 each and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/SCVDWOSTickets2018.
Since its inception in 2009, SCV DWOS has created a platform for local non profits to raise funds, raising more than $1.5 million. We are proud to put on another year of this great event and look forward to seeing the many performances from our local stars.
Back in 2009 the event was created by founder Linda Hafizi and friends on a girl’s night out. Since then, Linda has worked tirelessly each year to put this event on and this year she is stepping down but will be one of the celebrity judges. Her son Alexander Hafizi and his partner Arnold Bryant are spearheading this year’s event as co-chairs. “Arnold and I will have some big shoes to fill but we are very excited to bring back SCV’s Dancing with Our Stars this year,” Alexander shared.
SCV DWOS is a friendly dance competition that involves about 20 non-profits, bringing them together to raise money and awareness for their causes. The non-profits choose a local celebrity to represent them as their dancer. Then it is up to the non-profit and celebrity dancer to raise as much money as possible by getting proxy votes, votes are $25 each and can be cast on the night of the event or at pre-arranged fundraisers. The celebrity dancer is paired with a professional dancer. Each team choreographs a dance for the night of the event. Then the celebrity and professional dancers each dance for the audience and three judges. Judges will choose the best male and female celebrity dancer. Those two winners will be awarded $1,000 for their non-profit. Additionally, there will be a first, second and third place winner based on the amount of money raised. Those three winners will also get extra money from ticket sales.
For more information about SCV Dancing With Our Stars go to www.scvdwos.com. We would also like to extend an offer for businesses to support this event as sponsors. For more information, please visit the sponsorship page www.scvdwos.com/sponsors or if you are interested in becoming one please contact Alexander Hafizi at alex@santaclartiamagazine.com or call 661-294-4444 extension 107.
SCV Dancing With Our Stars Dancers & Non-Profits:
• Amy Daniels dancing for WiSH Education Foundation
• Josh Rivas dancing for Single Mothers Outreach
• Captian Robert Lewis dancing for SCV Sheriff Foundation
• Matthew Nelson dancing for SCV Boys & Girls Club
• Vanessa Rutherford dancing for The Battle Buddy Foundation
• Sue Reynolds dancing for Boy Scouts of America
• Marsha McLean dancing for SRD Straightening Reins
• Dr. Kelly Cude dancing for American Cancer Society
• Jodi Walker dancing for Million Little
• Teri Hughes Fox dancing for Sebastian Velona Foundation
• Rebecca Deluca dancing for Circle of Hope Inc.
• Maggie-Mae Laufman dancing for Soroptimist International of Greater SCV
• Sarah Carson dancing for Santa Clarita Master Chorale
• Niamani Knight dancing for S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo
• Nick Ventura dancing for Michael Hoefflin Foundation
• Dr. Kristina Wittig dancing for City of Hope
• Denise Mitchell dancing for New Friends Homeless Center
• Barbara Myler dancing for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
• Zee Dankworth dancing for SCV Senior Center
• Peter Cruz Jr., Brent Eriksson, Timothy Sandeen, Steven Tovar, Darin Zuckerman,
Scott Tucker, Aaron Newmeyer, Brandon Sherwood, Kevin Auer, Mathew Adams,
Marissa Grove, Romy Bergman and Nicholas Campos is dancing for Diverse Journeys
• To be announced Spotlight Art Studio
• To be announced IWC Foundation
• To be announced Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
