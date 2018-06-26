Tell Me Something Good – July 2018
Join in sharing good news, positive actions and accomplishments of the wonderful residents of our community. What was inspired by a local radio station bit, has turned into month after month of highlighting so truly fantastic individuals and groups. We hope you continue to send in your “Good News” and share the positivity around you. Email entries to: editorial@santaclaritamagazine.com.
It was an excellent month for celebrating our future, and by that, I mean children! With so many graduation ceremonies it was joyful to see so many people succeeding in education and so many parents supporting them so well. Our first bit of good news comes from the Calzada family. Winillo Calzada shared his daughter Chelsea’s accomplishments singing high praise of her hard work. Chelsea received 1st place in her district (16 schools) for their Visual and Poetry Competition. Congratulations Chelsea!
My own personal proud mama moment came when my son Benjamin walked the “carpet” at Town & Country Farm School last month, celebrating with his Transitional Kindergarten class as they move on to Elementary school in the fall. The ceremony was filled to the walls with family (standing room only) to watch these fantastic little people learn to love learning. Thank you to Ms Diane, Ms Jeanann, Ms Taylor, Ms Harmony, Ms Mimi, and Ms Amanda for taking such amazing care and showering these little with so much love each day!
You know what is even better than watching little ones promote to Elementary school? When you’re a high school teacher and you make such an impact that your former students are just a phone call away! And that is what happened when Saugus High School teacher/mama bear Crystal Hilstein called on her kids to help her Dad move. She shared via social media, “When you have the kind of former students that show up when you need them, those are called men! Thank you to everyone that helped my dad move. Photo credit to my Keeks who also helped. And a special thank you to my husband Ricky, who I’m pretty sure is going to use this for a while to get out of doing the dishes. Love you all.
Our last bit comes from SCV resident Lacey O’Connell as she shared about her daughter’s character and hard-working nature. Lacey highlighted her youngest daughter Kennedy in a sweet post on social media. She shared, “Kennedy got a special award today that gave me affirmation that others view her the same way that I do. Each teacher gave out one teachers choice award and Kennedy’s teacher chose her for the Growth Mindset award. There’s no quit in that girl. Finding the positive, working for a way, learning from challenges. Being recognized for that attitude … priceless!
ADVERTISE WITH US
Veteran Center Update
We’re in our third year of existence at the Santa Clarita Veteran Service Collaborative, and exciting things are happening, mostly at the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Avenue in Newhall. Every first, second and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Center...read more
Special Tours at Santa Barbara Zoo
Have you always wanted to get just a little bit closer to the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo? Well, you can! Take a look at their behind-the-scenes experiences, and choose the best option for you and/or your family. Behind-the-Scenes Tours: A Behind-the-Scenes Tour...read more
Capturing the Summer Fun!
Summer vacation is here! The kids are excited to be out of school, and many parents are too. In Southern California we have beaches, hotels, sun, surf and amazing day trips with the family at our fingertips. Summer means traveling to new locations, gaining new...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US