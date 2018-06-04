Tell Me Something Good – June 2018
Henry Mayo Celebrated National Nurses week last month with many shows of thanks. They shared, “Healthcare is a team sport that includes physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, administrators, and many other dedicated professionals who deliver quality care to patients and families. In celebration of National Hospital Week, we recognize everyone on our staff who helps to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence in healthcare services. Thank you to each member of our Henry Mayo family for making our hospital such a special place to work!”
And speaking of health, and care… Local Henry Mayo nurse Francesca Milhoun wrote in to share about a local hero, and coach at the Santa Clarita Soccer center. It was just a good old Friday night at the Soccer Center and the Plum family was enjoying the evening when things went from good to bad… KC Plum began having a seizure and stopped breathing. Luckily for KC, Coach Cole Lambert is training to be an EMT, and was able to perform lifesaving techniques until he was able to begin breathing again. This was Lambert’s first time using CPR to revive a person. If it wasn’t for his fast thinking, and training, the circumstances could have come out very different. Lambert is adamant that he is no hero, he was just using his training to do what he loves, help people—but we beg to differ. Thank you, Cole Lambert – you are a hero in our eyes!
My next collection of good news came from local Realtor, resident and all around energized guy, Westley Silvestri. He recently went to Facebook to send a giant “thank you” to everyone who supported him! Westley shared, “Thank you all for coming out to my 3rd Annual Stand Up Comedy Fundraiser. This year’s chosen charity was Help the Children. Each year, this incredible nonprofit feeds and clothes over 14,000 families in the Santa Clarita area on a less than a one percent operating budget. Help the Children is one of the most efficient charities we work with. I’m proud to announce that we raised $3,500 in just one night. In the end, all the hard work, time and energy put into these shows is all worth it. I would also like to thank each of our team members who donated their Saturday night to ensure the event ran smoothly: Becky Quan, Anthony DeFilippo Jr., Marvin Valle, Deb Nealon, Amy Quan and Jessi Presten. And to each of our sponsors for donating the raffle prizes: Salt Creek Grille, LazyDog, Wokcano Valencia, Islands Restaurant Santa Clarita, Lure Fish House, DojoBoom, Opolo Wines and Mike Meena. And a huge round of applause to all the comics who came out and crushed! Sean Leary, Matt Ritter, Anna Simeri, Patrick Quinn and our headliner of the evening, Christopher Titus!
Another great share of kindness also came from Facebook from resident JD Villarruel. He recently lost his wallet, which was returned in the mail to him. JD shared, “This one goes out to the beautiful and kind-hearted person that took their time out of the day to send me back my wallet after I had dropped it yesterday by the Bridgeport area on Newhall Ranch Road. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart whoever you are. I didn’t really have anything valuable or that much cash on me but honestly thank you once again for your generosity.
