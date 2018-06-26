Veteran Center Update
We’re in our third year of existence at the Santa Clarita Veteran Service Collaborative, and exciting things are happening, mostly at the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Avenue in Newhall.
Every first, second and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Center is serving veterans in need of help with benefits, and we now turn away too many, so any VSO who can assist would be welcome to contact us. The Food Pantry is getting so many contributors that we’ve expanded the veteran give away to five days a week. The “Help the Children” non-profit is one of the main providers, which is sincerely appreciated, as is Vons Market and the many local individual contributors.
Take a look at our newly re-activated web site www.SCV-vets.org. You’ll find useful new information.
On the event front, the Collaborative recently was one of the sponsors of the Veteran Appreciation Day, held this past month at the premises of the VFW on Sierra Highway. That great day included a pancake breakfast, a barbeque lunch, other activities, and the usual gift presentation to veterans, courtesy of Home Depot. There’s talk of moving to a great new site for the next yearly event.
In the works is a special Movie Night fund raiser planned for September or October, but more about that later (and very soon).
We continue to serve veterans, and more and more non-profits and businesses are joining the group. We still meet the 3rd Friday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at the University Center, room 301, on the campus of the College of The Canyons, and all attendees (usually 35 to 50) are treated to lunch, sponsored each month by a different member. Feel free to drop in and meet the folks, and maybe join in our effort to improve the lives of the local veterans and their families
As an aside, congratulations to our Chairman of the Board, Dennis Witzel who was just selected to be one of the veterans honored at the Patriot Luncheon to be held in July, for his service and commitment to the local community.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Special Tours at Santa Barbara Zoo
Have you always wanted to get just a little bit closer to the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo? Well, you can! Take a look at their behind-the-scenes experiences, and choose the best option for you and/or your family. Behind-the-Scenes Tours: A Behind-the-Scenes Tour...read more
Capturing the Summer Fun!
Summer vacation is here! The kids are excited to be out of school, and many parents are too. In Southern California we have beaches, hotels, sun, surf and amazing day trips with the family at our fingertips. Summer means traveling to new locations, gaining new...read more
Music to Celebrate Life
Formed in 2013, Canyon Country based teen band, KiKstart, comprised of twin sisters Kalia Javan and Keeli Javan have come a long way since that school talent show that showcased them as a group, and which landed them their first ever gig as the musical guest in the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US