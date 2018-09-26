A Note From the Publishers – October 2018

No, it’s not your imagination, we do look a little different this month. Going into our 29th year in the Santa Clarita Valley, we thought it was about time for a “makeover,” so here we are, new name, new size, new layout and beautiful gloss pages throughout. We hope you like our new look and would really appreciate your feedback. Our loyal advertisers welcomed it with open arms and we now hope that you, our readers enjoy our streamlined new look.

October is breast cancer awareness month, an annual campaign designed to increase awareness of this terrible disease that affects so many lives.

According to the American Cancer Society, estimates for breast cancer in the US for 2018 are about 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. About 63,960 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer) and about 40,920 women will die from breast cancer. Pretty daunting statistics. But there are things that you can do to prevent this disease. In this issue we bring you factual editorials on how you can help yourself.

On a very sad note, our hearts are breaking at the devastating news of the passing of Rita Caso-Estes. Her parents, Joe and Priscilla Caso are the most wonderful giving people. Moe, Alex and I send our sincere condolences to the family and her husband Matt. Rita was always full of life and at 29 years of age was taken way too early. Joe and Priscilla, we cannot imagine your suffering right now and we send you our love at this time of need. We dedicate our October magazine to Rita.

– Until next time

Linda, Moe and Alexander