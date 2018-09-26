Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul

We are pleased to include the Soup for the Soul committee representing Bridge to Home on our cover this month. Left to right: Rebecca Johnston, Carrie Lujan, Hunt Braly and Jennifer Puleo.

Join Bridge to Home for a night of scintillating wines, tempting appetizers, craft brews, steaming hot soup, decadent desserts and so much more.

With homelessness dominating headlines nationwide – Santa Clarita’s primary homeless service provider, Bridge to Home, is ready to make a permanent and lasting impact on the issue in our community. With land donated by the City, Bridge to Home is prepared to open a year-round homeless shelter and begin work on a permanent facility. To do this, they need the support of the community.

To jump start this exciting and important initiative Bridge to Home invites the community to their premier fundraiser Soup for the Soul – All the Stars are Closer. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 13, at 6 p.m. It will be bigger and better than ever before, as it will take place six stories up in the starry sky on the rooftop in Old Town Newhall. Participants of this exciting event are listed to the right.

Bridge to Home provides support services – including an emergency winter shelter, case management, housing navigation, and additional resources – that help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness. The majority of the homeless population in our valley are people who were born and raised in Santa Clarita, and for a variety of reasons ended up on the streets. Bridge to Home works every day to help these vulnerable neighbors connect with the services and resources they need.

Come learn more about how you can help – while supporting this important cause. Individual tickets are $100 and sponsorships are available. Please visit btohome.org to buy tickets and learn more about Bridge to Home.

Thank You! … to the restaurants that will take part in this

delicious event include local favorites:

Stone Fire Grill

Wolf Creek Restaurant

Salt Creek Grille

Egg Plantation

Olive Terrace Bar & Grill

Fish Tail Grill & Poke

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Taste Empanadas, formerly Kokolitas

… and to our Sponsors:*

• EVENT SPONSORS

The Krego Corporation

The Steve Y. Kim Foundation

• SOUP KETTLE LEVEL

City of Santa Clarita

Mr. Stax

Newport Pacific Land Co.

Highlands at Tesoro

Williams Homes

Santa Clarita Magazine

• SOUP LADLE LEVEL

California Resources

Chiquita Canyon

Douglas Bernards

Edison

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Intertex General Contractors

LA County/ Kathrine Barger

Shield HealthCare

Princess Cruises

Valencia United Methodist Church

• SOUP SPOON LEVEL

Burrtec

Citadel Environmental

Cross Roads Community Church

Donahoe & Young

Congressman Steve Knight

Laemmle Charitable Foundation

Logix Federal Credit Union

Mission Valley Bank

Peggy & Barry Edwards

Poole & Shaffery

Reape Rickett

SoCal Gas

Stay Green

Mary Martin

*Accurate at time of print