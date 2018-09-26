Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul
We are pleased to include the Soup for the Soul committee representing Bridge to Home on our cover this month. Left to right: Rebecca Johnston, Carrie Lujan, Hunt Braly and Jennifer Puleo.
Join Bridge to Home for a night of scintillating wines, tempting appetizers, craft brews, steaming hot soup, decadent desserts and so much more.
With homelessness dominating headlines nationwide – Santa Clarita’s primary homeless service provider, Bridge to Home, is ready to make a permanent and lasting impact on the issue in our community. With land donated by the City, Bridge to Home is prepared to open a year-round homeless shelter and begin work on a permanent facility. To do this, they need the support of the community.
To jump start this exciting and important initiative Bridge to Home invites the community to their premier fundraiser Soup for the Soul – All the Stars are Closer. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 13, at 6 p.m. It will be bigger and better than ever before, as it will take place six stories up in the starry sky on the rooftop in Old Town Newhall. Participants of this exciting event are listed to the right.
Bridge to Home provides support services – including an emergency winter shelter, case management, housing navigation, and additional resources – that help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness. The majority of the homeless population in our valley are people who were born and raised in Santa Clarita, and for a variety of reasons ended up on the streets. Bridge to Home works every day to help these vulnerable neighbors connect with the services and resources they need.
Come learn more about how you can help – while supporting this important cause. Individual tickets are $100 and sponsorships are available. Please visit btohome.org to buy tickets and learn more about Bridge to Home.
Thank You! … to the restaurants that will take part in this
delicious event include local favorites:
Stone Fire Grill
Wolf Creek Restaurant
Salt Creek Grille
Egg Plantation
Olive Terrace Bar & Grill
Fish Tail Grill & Poke
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Taste Empanadas, formerly Kokolitas
… and to our Sponsors:*
• EVENT SPONSORS
The Krego Corporation
The Steve Y. Kim Foundation
• SOUP KETTLE LEVEL
City of Santa Clarita
Mr. Stax
Newport Pacific Land Co.
Highlands at Tesoro
Williams Homes
Santa Clarita Magazine
• SOUP LADLE LEVEL
California Resources
Chiquita Canyon
Douglas Bernards
Edison
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Intertex General Contractors
LA County/ Kathrine Barger
Shield HealthCare
Princess Cruises
Valencia United Methodist Church
• SOUP SPOON LEVEL
Burrtec
Citadel Environmental
Cross Roads Community Church
Donahoe & Young
Congressman Steve Knight
Laemmle Charitable Foundation
Logix Federal Credit Union
Mission Valley Bank
Peggy & Barry Edwards
Poole & Shaffery
Reape Rickett
SoCal Gas
Stay Green
Mary Martin
*Accurate at time of print
