Child & Family Center’s Bingo

Sep 26, 2018

 Join Bingo fans and enthusiast as the Child & Family Center’s Auxiliary presents BINGO, a “FUN”draiser benefitting Child & Family Center on Tuesday, November 13. Your $35 ticket includes: 10 game boards, dauber, snacks, wine, soda, water, deserts and coffee as well as the opportunity to win big on some great raffle and door prizes! With 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to helping children, teens and families who are facing serious emotional issues, substance abuse and domestic violence challenges.
To register and pay online for this event, please visit www.childfamilycenter.org/events or call Harley Zugbaum at 661-259-9439 x3166.

