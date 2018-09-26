Child & Family Center’s Bingo
Join Bingo fans and enthusiast as the Child & Family Center’s Auxiliary presents BINGO, a “FUN”draiser benefitting Child & Family Center on Tuesday, November 13. Your $35 ticket includes: 10 game boards, dauber, snacks, wine, soda, water, deserts and coffee as well as the opportunity to win big on some great raffle and door prizes! With 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to helping children, teens and families who are facing serious emotional issues, substance abuse and domestic violence challenges.
To register and pay online for this event, please visit www.childfamilycenter.org/events or call Harley Zugbaum at 661-259-9439 x3166.
A Note From the Publishers – October 2018
No, it’s not your imagination, we do look a little different this month. Going into our 29th year in the Santa Clarita Valley, we thought it was about time for a “makeover,” so here we are, new name, new size, new layout and beautiful gloss pages throughout. We hope...read more
The Annual Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea
On our Cover we feature Co-Chairs Caren Kahan, Alexander Hafizi, Maggie-Mae Laufman and Title Sponsor Nola Aronson. On October 6, Circle of Hope will be hosting their Annual Afternoon Tea fundraising and awareness event. This event features beautifully decorated...read more
Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope 2018
Circle of Hope, Inc., is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. Here are...read more
