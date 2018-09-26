Children of All Ages Invited to… Touch-A-Truck
What child, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t want to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite vehicle? That’s the premise behind Touch-A-Truck, coming Saturday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road. Admission will be a family friendly $5 per person.
Vehicles scheduled to make an appearance include: American Medical Response, CA Rasmussen Tractors, Camelot Moving Truck, Castaic Water Company, CHP, City of Santa Carita Vehicles, LA County Fire Department, US Forestry Department, LA Sheriff’s Department, Pan Towing, KHTS Fire Truck, Golden Oaks Fire Truck, Waste Management, Burrtec, UCLA Critical Care Unit and many more. The committee continues to add more interesting and exciting vehicles every year!
There will also be kid-friendly activities: face painting, arts and crafts, bubbles, magicians, drum circle and more—all free with event admission. The City dump truck filled with Beach Balls will repeat its popular Ball Dump just after noon, with free beach balls for all guests.
In addition, there will be a variety of entertainment, costumed characters, vendors, and kid-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.
All of this is made possible by the support of our Sponsors: Big Rig Sponsor: City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine; Heavy Duty Sponsor: Waste Management, Lauren Lefkowitz Greber Realty Executives, Valencia Country Club, Sand Canyon Country Club; Steam Rolling Sponsor: Wescom Credit Union and Tracy Hauser Cobalt Realty; Handy Helper Sponsor: American Family Funding and Finance of America.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, bringing a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or attending, contact Jennifer DeHaven at the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444 ext. 144 or email at [email protected].
