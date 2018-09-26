Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope 2018
Circle of Hope, Inc., is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. Here are just some ways you can support Circle of Hope’s “Paint the Town Pink” efforts:
October 1 – 31 Brighton Collectibles, Westfield Town Center
Showcase and sales of 2018 “Power of Pink” breast cancer
bracelet & accessories. Portion of proceeds to Circle of Hope –
and our Afternoon Tea Presenting Sponsor!
October 1 – 31 Logix Federal Credit Union – All Santa Clarita branches
Stop in to pick up your new collectible Logix Robot Pink Ribbon Pin and
watch for other Awareness Week activities!
October 1 – 31 Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology is our 2018 Afternoon Tea Title Sponsor! 23822 Valencia Blvd., Suite 103, Valencia 661-253-3277
October 3 Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley
Welcomes Circle of Hope to talk about breast cancer awareness
and Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center at
Valencia Country Club 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
October 5 Go Pink! High School Football Breast Cancer Awareness Game
Hart HS at Valencia HS – Varsity at 7 p.m.
October 6 18th Annual Afternoon Tea: “The Game of Hope: In It to Win It”
Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Dr, Valencia, CA
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets available at http://circleofhopinc.org/tea
October 9 Claw Out Cancer! West Ranch Wildcats Girls’ Volleyball
5 p.m., Varsity Game, Gymnasium of West Ranch , (WRHS vs. Hart HS)
October 9 Community Pint Night #1, Wolf Creek Brewery – 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
At Wolf Creek Brewery – Pale Ale & Pink Hair Extensions! Tastefully
Simple & Pretty on Me will be there! clothes, jewelry, scarves, etc.
October 13 The 16th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival benefiting Samuel Dixon Family –
Health Centers – Stop by our booth for fun and awareness at Bridgeport
Park, 23521 Bridgeport Ln. Santa Clarita – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October 16 Community Pint Night #2, Wolf Creek Brewery – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
At Wolf Creek Brewery – Come lift a brew and check out Bonnie’s Closet featuring Just Jewelry & their latest fashions!
October 17 Ruby Ribbon Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m. at The Centre
Presented by Jamie Bazar. Call our office at 661-254-5218 for information
October 20 Macy’s Clinique Counter – Awareness Table. Stop by and say hello and visit our friends at Clinique! Macy’s at Westfield Town Center, all Day!
October 20 Nothing Bundt Cakes – 5th Anniversary Bash! Stop by this week to
celebrate and support our cause. (and pick up a Bundtlet while
you’re there!) 24278 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 661-291-2424
October 22 LuLaRoe Simply Comfortable Fundraiser – Fun dresses, leggings, tops,
kids’ clothes. – 24330 Taranto Dr., Valencia – 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
October 23 City of Santa Clarita Council Meeting. Our City Observes Breast Cancer
Awareness Month with a Proclamation for Hope’s Haven Cancer
Wellness Center! – 23920 Valencia Blvd., Council Chambers, Santa Clarita
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
October 23 Community Pint Night #3, Wolf Creek Brewery
Our final Pint Night of the month! Special recognition for top fundraisers!
Also check out Damsel in Defense – Family Security and
SeneGence will be on hand with LipSense and other beauty items.
25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita
October 29 Stella & Dot – 6:30 p.m. – Accessories, jewelry, clothes, gifts
Women bring husbands to watch football and we will shop and
eat and drink at 24410 Zermatt ln Valencia. Call for RSVP 661-755-2774
Check https://circleofhopeinc.org/31days/ for added and updated events!
Proceeds from all events go to further Circle of Hope’s mission of providing emotional, educational, and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley. As always, 100% of the proceeds remain in the Santa Clarita Valley. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 #20-068032. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org.
