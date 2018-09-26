Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 11th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard
The 11th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the beautiful private Compa Vineyard in Newhall, and the homes of Jeannie, Chris and Tim Carpenter. The member/volunteers of Assistance League Santa Clarita are looking forward to welcoming the community to this lovely afternoon event. Over 20 local vintners and brewers will be pouring their wines and beers for the enjoyment of our guests. The students and chefs of the College of the Canyons Institute of Culinary Education will be serving elegant hors d’oeuvres and baking a variety of pizzas in Tim’s outdoor wood-fired oven. The Speakeasy Bakery and the Derobertis Family will be offering their artisan breads and cheeses to delight guests. Sweet Beams will provide a delicious ice cream dessert. Among auction items will be a 10-night stay in beautiful Maui. The afternoon in this picturesque setting will be accompanied by live music.
All proceeds from this event stay in the community to fund and increase the philanthropic programs of Assistance League. Operation School Bell® is underway providing new school clothes and shoes for over 2200 students in the public schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. Eye exams and eyeglasses are provided to middle and high school children through iCare for Kids. These and several other programs serve our community to transform and benefit lives.
Ticket sales begin on September 20. Tickets are $85 in advance and $95 at the door. Please visit our website for more information and to purchase tickets. www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.
The Artisans for 2018 are:
ALONSO FAMILY VINEYARD
BOUQUET VINEYARD
BYRON BLATTY WINES
CAPUANO WINERY
COMPA VINEYARD
DUE NASI
GAGNON CELLARS
GOLD STAR VINEYARDS
HOI POLLOI WINERY
HUNDRED VINES
MYSTIC HILLS VINEYARD
NUGGUCCIET CELLARS
PARHELHELION CELLARS
PAGTER BROS
PUCHELLA WINERY
REYES WINERY
STEPHEN HEMMERT WINES
WHISTELING VINEYARD
2 PAPAS ENTOURAGE
COPPERHILL BREWERY
